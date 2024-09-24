The Future Starts Today at MINExpo 2024 as Caterpillar Unveils the Latest Technologies, Services and Customized Solutions for Mining Customers Globally

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will immerse visitors in the mine site of the future at MINExpo 2024, featuring industry-leading technologies, groundbreaking advancements in the energy transition and innovative customized solutions designed to help increase customer efficiency, safety and profitability. The 2024 exhibit reinforces Caterpillar's position as the global industry leader in mining technology, with proven results in autonomy and automation and demonstrated progress in greenhouse gas reduction technologies.

"Our exhibit demonstrates how we are helping our customers operate more efficiently and safely," said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO. "Our integrated portfolio of equipment, technology, and power and energy solutions, combined with our aftermarket services, delivers an exceptional customer experience at every job site through customer-focused solutions and services."

Key product highlights include:

Cat® Dynamic Energy Transfer (DET), a fully Caterpillar-developed system that can transfer energy to both diesel-electric and battery-electric large mining trucks while they are working around a mine site.

The 372-tonne Cat® 798 AC mining truck, configured for autonomous haulage with Cat MineStar™ Command for hauling.

The Cat R1700 XE load-haul-dump (LHD) loader with battery-electric propulsion, producing zero-exhaust emissions.

The Cat R2900 XE LHD with a high-efficiency switch reluctance electric drive system.

The PGS 1260 HD Energy Storage System (ESS) module and the MEC500 for mobile equipment charging.

"Our exhibit reflects the breadth of the Caterpillar portfolio along with the deep expertise of our global team. From machines to power and energy solutions to the technologies that knit this all together, we are demonstrating our flexible, scalable, and holistic site solution capabilities," said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President for Resource Industries.

Another key focal point of the exhibit is "support beyond the sale." Conversation stations allow team members to engage with customers on a range of topics including Job Site Solutions, Cat Financial services, repair options, parts and component remanufacturing, machine rebuilds, various truck body options, and bucket choices. Also, a range of 3D printed parts will be on display along with multiple engine exhibits and virtual reality experiences letting attendees "get in the cab" of some of the largest equipment in the world.

MINExpo 2024 runs from Sept. 24-26. For more information about how Caterpillar and its customers are mining better together, visit www.cat.com/mining.

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

