The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" and "Best Medical Technology" Categories

-- Winners to be Recognized by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on October 27, 2022, at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2022 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," and "Best Medical Technology." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 27, 2022, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"Every year, evaluating and recognizing the amazing submissions that come through for the Prix Galien Awards is one of the greatest honors," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The commitment and dedication of the innovators who develop these products never cease to amaze the awards committee, and we are excited to announce the 2022 nominations."

The 2022 Prix Galien USA nominees include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 22 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" – 33 nominees; and "Best Medical Technology" – 24 nominees.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. Bylvay® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals GIVLAARI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals OXLUMO® Amgen Inc. EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg) argenx VYVGART® AstraZeneca & Daiichi Sankyo Co. ENHERTU® BeiGene Brukinsa® Bristol Myers Squibb Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) ChemoCentryx, Inc. TAVNEOS® (avacopan) Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Polivy® GSK BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) Horizon Therapeutics TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Jazz Pharmaceuticals Rylaze® Merck & Co., Inc VAXNEUVANCE Novartis Gene Therapies Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) Pfizer Inc. PREVNAR 20™ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Evkeeza® Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi Dupixent® (dupilumab) Sanofi Cablivi® VBI Vaccines Inc. PreHevbrio™ XVIVO Perfusion XPS with STEEN Solution

Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)

AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ® Alkermes, Inc LYBALVI® Amgen Inc. LUMAKRAS® Astellas Pharma Inc. XOSPATA® Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. LUPKYNIS® Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Nurtec® ODT Blueprint Medicines AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) Blueprint Medicines GAVRETO® (pralsetinib) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals QINLOCK® Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. ELYXYB™ Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ZOKINVY® Eli Lilly and Company Olumiant® Epizyme Inc. TAZVERIK® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Rozlytrek Gilead Sciences, Inc. VEKLURY® (remdesivir) Incyte Corp. Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. JORNAY PM® Janssen RYBREVANT® Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. XPOVIO® Mayne Pharma Nextstellis® (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) 3 mg/14.2 mg Merck & Co., Inc VERQUVO® Merck & Co., Inc WELIREG Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution Myovant Sciences, Inc. Myfembree® Myovant Sciences, Inc. ORGOVYX™ (relugolix) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Adakveo® Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation PIQRAY® Pfizer Inc. Braftovi® Mektovi® Pfizer Inc. Cibinqo® Seagen Inc. TUKYSA® (tucatinib) Servier Pharmaceuticals ASPARLAS® Servier Pharmaceuticals TIBSOVO® ViiV Healthcare Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension)

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Alcon AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ Extended Vision Intraocular Lens (IOL) Bausch + Lomb XIPERE® Boston Scientific | Baylis Medical VersaCross Transseptal Platform BD PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System BD Venovo™ Venous Stent System Boston Scientific ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System Boston Scientific SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel Cala Health Cala Trio™ CVRx® Barostim™ Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent Flosonics Medical Inc. FloPatch (catalog #FP120) GT Medical Technologies, Inc. GammaTile® Guardant Health Guardant360 CDx Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Trudhesa® Lantheus PYLARIFY® injection and PYLARIFY AI™ LifeVac LifeVac, LLC Natera, Inc. Prospera Natera, Inc. Signatera Olympus America Inc. BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Bronchoscope Organon The Jada® System Outset Medical, Inc. Tablo® Hemodialysis System Standard Bariatrics, Inc. Titan SGS® True Digital Surgery Occipta™ Visby Medical, Inc. Visby Medical Sexual Health Click Test

"I am grateful the Prix Galien Awards provide the opportunity to recognize excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to displaying these nominees and all of their accomplishments on center stage during a wonderful celebration."

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 10 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2022

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Committee Chair

Richard AXEL

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

