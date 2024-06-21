The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy Award Winners
Jun 21, 2024, 09:00 ET
Recipients establish the benchmark for scientific advancements that enhance human health
NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the winners for the 2024 International Prix Galien Awards and Prix Galien Italy Awards, hosted on June 20 at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel, in Rome.
"We are honored to host the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien in tandem, bringing together the most forward-thinking innovators across the life sciences here in Italy, and across the world," said Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico, Chair of the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien Awards Committee. "It is thrilling to welcome those who have excelled in the pursuit of scientific advancement to the global stage, and we look forward to seeing their continued success as Prix Galien alumni."
Awards for "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products," "Best Biological Drug," "Best Chemical Synthesis Drug," "Best Chemical-Biotechnological Drug," "Best Orphan Drug," "Best Real-World Evidence," and "Best Vaccine" were presented to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. In addition to awarding this year's Prix Galien Italy winners, the International Prix Galien Award winners were selected from laureates who were previously awarded a national Prix Galien in 2022 and 2023. Winners were selected across the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product", and "Best Vaccine."
"The Galien Foundation is dedicated to uplifting talent in the life sciences industries and rewarding landmark achievements across a vast range of complex and challenging medical fields. As we kick off the summer season, the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien provide us with an opportunity to celebrate a summer of therapeutic innovation," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We extend our utmost gratitude to our 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy winners who have proven that continued perseverance, dedication, and innovation for the future of healthcare is paving the way forward for us all."
The International Prix Galien Awards is organized once every two years, inviting candidates who have previously won a National Prix Galien award during the two years preceding the International Awards ceremony. The next International Prix Galien will be hosted in March 2026, in New Delhi.
The 2024 International Prix Galien Award Winners
|
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Novartis
|
Zolgensma
|
Best Digital Health Solution
|
behold.ai
|
red.dot
|
Exscientia
|
Exscientia's end-to-end AI
|
Best Medical Technology
|
Ziwig
|
Ziwig Endotest
|
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
Eli Lilly
|
Mounjaro
|
Best Product for Orphan/Rare
|
Pierre Fabre Laboratories
|
EBVALLO
|
Vertex
|
TRIKAFTA
International Prix Galien Awards Committee
Italy – PR PIER LUIGI CANONICO
Committee Chair, Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Africa – PR AWA MARIE COLL SECK
Chair, Galien Africa; Former Senior Minister to the President of the Republic of Senegal, Former Minister of Health
Belgium – Luxembourg – PR JAN DE HOON
Professor in Pharmacology / Clinical Pharmacology, UPC KULeuven
Canada – PR ERNESTO L. SCHIFFRIN
Physician-in-Chief, Department of Medicine, Jewish General Hospital; Director, Hypertension and Vascular Research Unit, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research; Distinguished James McGill Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Medicine, McGill University
France – Dr ANNICK TIBI
Head of Clinical Trials Department, AGEPS, AP-HP; Associate Professor – Head of UP "Pharmaceutical Development and Innovation," Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Paris
Germany – PR ERLAND ERDMANN
Professor Emeritus, University of Cologne | UOC - Division of Cardiology, Pneumology, Angiology and Intensive Care, Köln
Greece – PR GEORGES P. CHROUSOS
Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens
India – PR MANJU SHARMA
Former Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Biotechnology; Chair New Initiative, NASI, Allahabad
The Netherlands –
PR DR KOOS BURGGRAAF
CEO, Centre for Human Drug Research; Professor, Division of Pharmacology Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research, University of Leiden
PR DR LISETE VAN GEMERT-PIJNEN
Full Professor Persuasive Health Technology, University of Twente, and Visiting Professor, University of Waterloo
Poland – PR CEZARY SZCZYLIK
Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases
Switzerland – PR CHRISTOPH RENNER
Professor of Hematology - General Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
United Kingdom – PR SIR MUNIR PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool; NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics
United States of America – PR MICHAEL ROSENBLATT
Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.
The 2024 Prix Galien Italy Award Winners
|
Best Chemical Synthesis Drug
|
SERVIER
|
IVOSIDENIB (TIBSOVO)
|
Best Biological Drug
|
ROCHE
|
GLOFITAMAB (COLUMVI)
|
Best Orphan Drug
|
AMGEN
|
BLINATUMOMAB
|
Best Vaccine
|
MSD
|
ANTI-PNEUMOCOCCAL
|
Advanced Therapy Medicinal
|
PIERRE FABRE
|
TABELECLEUCEL
|
Best Chemical-
|
DAIICHI SANKYO / ASTRA
|
TRASTUZUMAB DERUXTECAN
|
Best Real-World Evidence
|
MSD
|
PEMBROLIZUMAB
The 2024 Prix Galien Italy Special Mentions
|
Special Mention for Chemical
|
ASTRA ZENECA
|
DAPAGLIFOZIN (FORXIGA)
|
Special Mention for Orphan
|
IMMUNOCORE
|
TEBENTAFUSP (KIMMTRAK)
Prix Galien Italy Awards Committee
PR PIER LUIGI CANONICO
Committee Chair, Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
PR ALBERTO CORSINI
Università degli Studi di Milano
PR ANNAMARIA DE LUCA
Università degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro
PR MAURIZIO D'INCALCI
Humanitas University Milano
PR TULLIO FLORIO
Università degli Studi di Genova
PR MARIAGRAZIA GRILLI
Università degli Studi del Piemonte Orientale
PR CARLO RICCARDI
Università degli Studi di Perugia
PR MARIA ANGELA SORTINO
Università di Catania
PR MAURIZIO TAGLIALATELA
Università Vanvitelli di Napoli
PR LUIGIA TRABACE
Università degli Studi di Foggia
PR STEFANO VELLA
Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Roma
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
