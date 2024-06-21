The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy Award Winners

Recipients establish the benchmark for scientific advancements that enhance human health

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the winners for the 2024 International Prix Galien Awards and Prix Galien Italy Awards, hosted on June 20 at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel, in Rome.

"We are honored to host the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien in tandem, bringing together the most forward-thinking innovators across the life sciences here in Italy, and across the world," said Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico, Chair of the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien Awards Committee. "It is thrilling to welcome those who have excelled in the pursuit of scientific advancement to the global stage, and we look forward to seeing their continued success as Prix Galien alumni."

Awards for "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products," "Best Biological Drug," "Best Chemical Synthesis Drug," "Best Chemical-Biotechnological Drug," "Best Orphan Drug," "Best Real-World Evidence," and "Best Vaccine" were presented to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. In addition to awarding this year's Prix Galien Italy winners, the International Prix Galien Award winners were selected from laureates who were previously awarded a national Prix Galien in 2022 and 2023. Winners were selected across the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product", and "Best Vaccine."

"The Galien Foundation is dedicated to uplifting talent in the life sciences industries and rewarding landmark achievements across a vast range of complex and challenging medical fields. As we kick off the summer season, the Prix Galien Italy and International Prix Galien provide us with an opportunity to celebrate a summer of therapeutic innovation," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We extend our utmost gratitude to our 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy winners who have proven that continued perseverance, dedication, and innovation for the future of healthcare is paving the way forward for us all."

The International Prix Galien Awards is organized once every two years, inviting candidates who have previously won a National Prix Galien award during the two years preceding the International Awards ceremony. The next International Prix Galien will be hosted in March 2026, in New Delhi.

The 2024 International Prix Galien Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Novartis Zolgensma Best Digital Health Solution behold.ai red.dot Exscientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI

driven precision medicine

platform Best Medical Technology Ziwig Ziwig Endotest Best Pharmaceutical Product Eli Lilly Mounjaro Best Product for Orphan/Rare

Diseases Pierre Fabre Laboratories EBVALLO Vertex TRIKAFTA

International Prix Galien Awards Committee

Italy – PR PIER LUIGI CANONICO

Committee Chair, Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

Africa – PR AWA MARIE COLL SECK

Chair, Galien Africa; Former Senior Minister to the President of the Republic of Senegal, Former Minister of Health

Belgium – Luxembourg – PR JAN DE HOON

Professor in Pharmacology / Clinical Pharmacology, UPC KULeuven

Canada – PR ERNESTO L. SCHIFFRIN

Physician-in-Chief, Department of Medicine, Jewish General Hospital; Director, Hypertension and Vascular Research Unit, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research; Distinguished James McGill Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Medicine, McGill University

France – Dr ANNICK TIBI

Head of Clinical Trials Department, AGEPS, AP-HP; Associate Professor – Head of UP "Pharmaceutical Development and Innovation," Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Paris

Germany – PR ERLAND ERDMANN

Professor Emeritus, University of Cologne | UOC - Division of Cardiology, Pneumology, Angiology and Intensive Care, Köln

Greece – PR GEORGES P. CHROUSOS

Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens

India – PR MANJU SHARMA

Former Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Biotechnology; Chair New Initiative, NASI, Allahabad

The Netherlands –

PR DR KOOS BURGGRAAF

CEO, Centre for Human Drug Research; Professor, Division of Pharmacology Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research, University of Leiden

PR DR LISETE VAN GEMERT-PIJNEN

Full Professor Persuasive Health Technology, University of Twente, and Visiting Professor, University of Waterloo

Poland – PR CEZARY SZCZYLIK

Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases

Switzerland – PR CHRISTOPH RENNER

Professor of Hematology - General Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology

United Kingdom – PR SIR MUNIR PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool; NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

United States of America – PR MICHAEL ROSENBLATT

Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

The 2024 Prix Galien Italy Award Winners

Best Chemical Synthesis Drug SERVIER IVOSIDENIB (TIBSOVO) Best Biological Drug ROCHE GLOFITAMAB (COLUMVI) Best Orphan Drug AMGEN BLINATUMOMAB Best Vaccine MSD ANTI-PNEUMOCOCCAL

VACCINE (VAXNEUVANCE) Advanced Therapy Medicinal

Products PIERRE FABRE TABELECLEUCEL Best Chemical-

Biotechnological Drug DAIICHI SANKYO / ASTRA

ZENECA TRASTUZUMAB DERUXTECAN

(ENHERTU) Best Real-World Evidence MSD PEMBROLIZUMAB

The 2024 Prix Galien Italy Special Mentions

Special Mention for Chemical

Synthesis Drug ASTRA ZENECA DAPAGLIFOZIN (FORXIGA) Special Mention for Orphan

Drug IMMUNOCORE TEBENTAFUSP (KIMMTRAK)

Prix Galien Italy Awards Committee

PR PIER LUIGI CANONICO

Committee Chair, Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

PR ALBERTO CORSINI

Università degli Studi di Milano

PR ANNAMARIA DE LUCA

Università degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro

PR MAURIZIO D'INCALCI

Humanitas University Milano

PR TULLIO FLORIO

Università degli Studi di Genova

PR MARIAGRAZIA GRILLI

Università degli Studi del Piemonte Orientale

PR CARLO RICCARDI

Università degli Studi di Perugia

PR MARIA ANGELA SORTINO

Università di Catania

PR MAURIZIO TAGLIALATELA

Università Vanvitelli di Napoli

PR LUIGIA TRABACE

Università degli Studi di Foggia

PR STEFANO VELLA

Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Roma

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

