The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien International Awards Nominees

Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases"

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Solution," and "Best Pharmaceutical Product." The nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards will include laureates who were awarded a national Prix Galien in 2022 and 2023. The Galien Foundation will present the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards on June 20 at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel in Rome.

"It is a great privilege to honor the scientific advancements of the nominees who are continuously shaping a vision to create a better world for patients," said Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "This year's Prix Galien International Awards will celebrate the innovators of the "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Solution," the newest Prix Galien USA category."

"The Galien Foundation plays a significant role in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry and recognizing those who are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "We are excited for the opportunity to reward our Prix Galien UK winners in Italy this upcoming June."

As stated in the Prix Galien International regulations, the local Prix Galien Chair of the host country will assume the role of the Chair of the Prix Galien International Committee, organized by Springer Healthcare Italia. The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico, Chair of the Prix Galien Italy and Prix Galien International Awards Committee, comprises 14 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the highest score.

"We are delighted to host the Prix Galien International Awards in Italy to honor the incredible achievements of those at the forefront of medical and technological advances, demonstrating significant potential to advance human health worldwide" said Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico. "On behalf of the entire International Awards Committee, we are looking forward to evaluating and honoring these product submissions. We are also thrilled to organize the Prix Galien Italy alongside the Prix Galien International Awards, including an evening Gala Ceremony bringing together the best minds in the pharmaceutical and medical devices arena, globally."

"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees demonstrate passion, creativity, and dedication to the development of meaningful products and innovations. It is both timely and appropriate that we gather on June 20 in Rome to applaud the unwavering commitment of these innovators in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

The companies in the running for the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards include:

Best Biotechnology Product

UCB BIMZELX® Bristol Myers Squibb Camzyos AstraZeneca Evusheld Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inmazeb® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Onpattro® Novartis Pluvicto® Kite-Gilead Tecartus® Novartis Zolgensma®

Best Digital Health Solution

Sonup AudioMate Exscientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform Abbott FreeStyle Libre 3 System Medable Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform Sanofi L'arbre Conseils Mal de Tête Presage PRESAGE CARE Behold.AI Red dot V2 Clinical Analysis Software

Best Medical Technology

Cala® Health Cala™ kIQ CERENOVUS – part of Johnson & Johnson Embotrap™ III Revascularization Device Ziwig Endotest Cyted Health EndoSign Boston Scientific FARAPULSE Guardant Health Guardant 360® CDx Synergia Medical NAO.VNS. Coloplast Peristeen®Plus sonde rectale conique Sonio Diagnostics Sonio

Best Pharmaceutical Product

Johnson & Johnson / Janssen-Cilag Darzalex UCB / Amgen EVENITY® Boehringer Ingelheim Jardiance Eli Lilly Mounjaro Novo Nordisk Ozempic Pfizer Paxlovid® Incyte Biosciences Pemazyre Novo Nordisk Rybelsus Gilead Sciences Sunlenca® AstraZeneca Tagrisso argenx Vyvgart®

Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases

Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum)/Apellis Aspaveli®/Empaveli™ Pierre Fabre Laboratories EBVALLO® CSL / uniQure HEMGENIX® Immunocore KIMMTRAK® Boehringer Ingelheim Spevigo Takeda Takhzyro Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trikafta

Prix Galien International Awards Committee

Africa

Pr. Awa Marie Coll Seck

Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President of the Scientific Committee of the Galien Forum Africa

Belgium/ Luxembourg

Pr. Marc Parmentier

Président du Jury, Professeur à l'Université Libre de Bruxelles

Canada

Dr. Ernesto L. Schiffrin

Distinguished James McGill Professor, Department of Medicine of McGill University. Montreal

France

Pr. Loic Guillevin

Professor Emeritus, Internal Medicine, Paris Descartes University, Cochin Hospital, Paris

Germany

Erland Erdmann

University of Cologne; UOC - Division of Cardiology, Pneumology, Angiology and Intensive Care - Köln

Greece

George P. Chrousos

Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens

India

Pr. Manju Sharma

Former Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Biotechnology; Chair New Initiative, NASI, Allahabad

Italy

Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico

Full Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

Poland

Pr. Cezary Szczylik

Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases

Switzerland

Pr. Christoph Renner

Prof. Dr. Med - Hematology - General Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology

The Netherlands

Pr. Dr. Koos Burggraaf

CEO, Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR); Professor Translational Drug Research, Leiden

Dr. N.S. Nicky Hekster

Executive Professor Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at TIAS School for Business and Society; Former IBM Watson Health Business Development Europe, Amsterdam

United Kingdom

Pr. Sir Munir Pirmohamed

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK

United State of America

Michael Rosenblatt

MD, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. and Flagship Pioneering

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Honorary Founding President of the Galien Foundation was the Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate.

The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. Following are some notable Nobel Laureates current or past Jury Members of Prix Galien worldwide.

Pr Günter BLOBEL, Honorary Professor, University of Frankfurt Lasker Award

Pr Linda BUCK, Ph.D., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Professor, and Affiliate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Pr Richard AXEL, M.D, Co-director, the Kavli Institute for Brain Science , Columbia University Medical Center, New York .

Medical Center, . Pr Michael S. BROWN , M.D., Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

, M.D., Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Pr Walter GILBERT, Ph.D., Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus, Harvard University

Pr Joseph GOLDSTEIN, M.D., Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Pr Paul GREENGARD, Ph.D., Vincent Astor Professor of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Rockefeller University

Pr François JACOB, Académie Française, Academy of Sciences; Honorary Professeur, Collège de France and Institut Pasteur

and Institut Pasteur Pr Eric R. KANDEL, M.D., Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University

Pr Joshua LEDERBERG, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Informatics, Rockefeller University

Pr Stanley B. PRUSINER, M.D. Professor of Neurology. Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases. University of California, San Francisco

Pr Bengt SAMUELSSON, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Karolinska Institutet , Nobel Foundation

, Nobel Foundation Pr Phillip A. SHARP, Ph.D., Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

