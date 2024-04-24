The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien International Awards Nominees
Apr 24, 2024, 08:00 ET
Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases"
NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Solution," and "Best Pharmaceutical Product." The nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards will include laureates who were awarded a national Prix Galien in 2022 and 2023. The Galien Foundation will present the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards on June 20 at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel in Rome.
"It is a great privilege to honor the scientific advancements of the nominees who are continuously shaping a vision to create a better world for patients," said Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "This year's Prix Galien International Awards will celebrate the innovators of the "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Solution," the newest Prix Galien USA category."
"The Galien Foundation plays a significant role in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry and recognizing those who are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "We are excited for the opportunity to reward our Prix Galien UK winners in Italy this upcoming June."
As stated in the Prix Galien International regulations, the local Prix Galien Chair of the host country will assume the role of the Chair of the Prix Galien International Committee, organized by Springer Healthcare Italia. The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico, Chair of the Prix Galien Italy and Prix Galien International Awards Committee, comprises 14 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the highest score.
"We are delighted to host the Prix Galien International Awards in Italy to honor the incredible achievements of those at the forefront of medical and technological advances, demonstrating significant potential to advance human health worldwide" said Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico. "On behalf of the entire International Awards Committee, we are looking forward to evaluating and honoring these product submissions. We are also thrilled to organize the Prix Galien Italy alongside the Prix Galien International Awards, including an evening Gala Ceremony bringing together the best minds in the pharmaceutical and medical devices arena, globally."
"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees demonstrate passion, creativity, and dedication to the development of meaningful products and innovations. It is both timely and appropriate that we gather on June 20 in Rome to applaud the unwavering commitment of these innovators in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.
The companies in the running for the 2024 Prix Galien International Awards include:
Best Biotechnology Product
|
UCB
|
BIMZELX®
|
Bristol Myers Squibb
|
Camzyos
|
AstraZeneca
|
Evusheld
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Inmazeb®
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Onpattro®
|
Novartis
|
Pluvicto®
|
Kite-Gilead
|
Tecartus®
|
Novartis
|
Zolgensma®
Best Digital Health Solution
|
Sonup
|
AudioMate
|
Exscientia
|
Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform
|
Abbott
|
FreeStyle Libre 3 System
|
Medable
|
Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform
|
Sanofi
|
L'arbre Conseils Mal de Tête
|
Presage
|
PRESAGE CARE
|
Behold.AI
|
Red dot V2 Clinical Analysis Software
Best Medical Technology
|
Cala® Health
|
Cala™ kIQ
|
CERENOVUS – part of Johnson & Johnson
|
Embotrap™ III Revascularization Device
|
Ziwig
|
Endotest
|
Cyted Health
|
EndoSign
|
Boston Scientific
|
FARAPULSE
|
Guardant Health
|
Guardant 360® CDx
|
Synergia Medical
|
NAO.VNS.
|
Coloplast
|
Peristeen®Plus sonde rectale conique
|
Sonio Diagnostics
|
Sonio
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
Johnson & Johnson / Janssen-Cilag
|
Darzalex
|
UCB / Amgen
|
EVENITY®
|
Boehringer Ingelheim
|
Jardiance
|
Eli Lilly
|
Mounjaro
|
Novo Nordisk
|
Ozempic
|
Pfizer
|
Paxlovid®
|
Incyte Biosciences
|
Pemazyre
|
Novo Nordisk
|
Rybelsus
|
Gilead Sciences
|
Sunlenca®
|
AstraZeneca
|
Tagrisso
|
argenx
|
Vyvgart®
Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases
|
Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum)/Apellis
|
Aspaveli®/Empaveli™
|
Pierre Fabre Laboratories
|
EBVALLO®
|
CSL / uniQure
|
HEMGENIX®
|
Immunocore
|
KIMMTRAK®
|
Boehringer Ingelheim
|
Spevigo
|
Takeda
|
Takhzyro
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|
Trikafta
Prix Galien International Awards Committee
Africa
Pr. Awa Marie Coll Seck
Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President of the Scientific Committee of the Galien Forum Africa
Belgium/ Luxembourg
Pr. Marc Parmentier
Président du Jury, Professeur à l'Université Libre de Bruxelles
Canada
Dr. Ernesto L. Schiffrin
Distinguished James McGill Professor, Department of Medicine of McGill University. Montreal
France
Pr. Loic Guillevin
Professor Emeritus, Internal Medicine, Paris Descartes University, Cochin Hospital, Paris
Germany
Erland Erdmann
University of Cologne; UOC - Division of Cardiology, Pneumology, Angiology and Intensive Care - Köln
Greece
George P. Chrousos
Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens
India
Pr. Manju Sharma
Former Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Biotechnology; Chair New Initiative, NASI, Allahabad
Italy
Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico
Full Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Poland
Pr. Cezary Szczylik
Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases
Switzerland
Pr. Christoph Renner
Prof. Dr. Med - Hematology - General Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
The Netherlands
Pr. Dr. Koos Burggraaf
CEO, Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR); Professor Translational Drug Research, Leiden
Dr. N.S. Nicky Hekster
Executive Professor Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at TIAS School for Business and Society; Former IBM Watson Health Business Development Europe, Amsterdam
United Kingdom
Pr. Sir Munir Pirmohamed
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK
United State of America
Michael Rosenblatt
MD, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. and Flagship Pioneering
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Honorary Founding President of the Galien Foundation was the Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate.
The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. Following are some notable Nobel Laureates current or past Jury Members of Prix Galien worldwide.
- Pr Günter BLOBEL, Honorary Professor, University of Frankfurt Lasker Award
- Pr Linda BUCK, Ph.D., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Professor, and Affiliate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
- Pr Richard AXEL, M.D, Co-director, the Kavli Institute for Brain Science , Columbia University Medical Center, New York.
- Pr Michael S. BROWN, M.D., Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
- Pr Walter GILBERT, Ph.D., Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus, Harvard University
- Pr Joseph GOLDSTEIN, M.D., Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
- Pr Paul GREENGARD, Ph.D., Vincent Astor Professor of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Rockefeller University
- Pr François JACOB, Académie Française, Academy of Sciences; Honorary Professeur, Collège de France and Institut Pasteur
- Pr Eric R. KANDEL, M.D., Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University
- Pr Joshua LEDERBERG, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Informatics, Rockefeller University
- Pr Stanley B. PRUSINER, M.D. Professor of Neurology. Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases. University of California, San Francisco
- Pr Bengt SAMUELSSON, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Karolinska Institutet, Nobel Foundation
- Pr Phillip A. SHARP, Ph.D., Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
+1 646-213-7243
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
Share this article