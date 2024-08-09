The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Disease." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on November 7, 2024, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of those who have devoted their expertise to advancing healthcare and improving lives, globally," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. "The annual Prix Galien Awards highlight the continuous pursuit of innovation and the remarkable contributions of this year's nominees."

The 2024 Prix Galien USA nominees include products from the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 21 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" – 25 nominees; and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" – 8 nominees.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Amgen and AstraZeneca TEZSPIRE® Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ZORYVE® argenx VYVGART® AstraZeneca and Sanofi Beyfortus® BeiGene Brukinsa® Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca ENHERTU® Genmab and AbbVie EPKINLY® GSK AREXVY Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. XACDURO® Ipsen Bylvay® Jazz Pharmaceuticals Rylaze® Johnson & Johnson TALVEY™ Johnson & Johnson TECVAYLI™ Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech CARVYKTI® Merck & Co Inc. CAPVAXIVE™ MGI Tech DNBSEQ-T20 Pfizer Inc. PREVNAR 20® Pfizer Inc. ABRYSVO® Regeneron and Sanofi Dupixent® VBI Vaccines Inc. PreHevbrio™ XVIVO Perfusion XPS with STEEN Solution

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)

AbbVie ELAHERE® Alkermes, Inc LYBALVI® Ardelyx, Inc. XPHOZAH® Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. LUPKYNIS® Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics ZURZUVAE® Eisai and Biogen Inc. LEQEMBI® Eli Lilly and Company Kisunla™ Genentech, A Member of the Roche

Group Ocrevus® Genentech, A Member of the Roche

Group PHESGO® Genentech, A Member of the Roche

Group VABYSMO™ Gilead Sciences Sunlenca® Glaukos Corporation iDose® TR Incyte Opzelura® Ironshore JORNAY PM ® Johnson & Johnson RYBREVANT® Merck & Co. Inc. WINREVAIR™ Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution Novartis PLUVICTO® Pfizer Inc. CIBINQO® Pfizer Inc. PAXLOVID™ Phathom Pharmaceuticals VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) Sanofi Tzield® Servier Pharmaceuticals TIBSOVO® Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. Myfembree® ViiV Healthcare Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release

injectable suspension)

Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases (Nominees)

AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals WAINUA™ Biogen Inc. SKYCLARYS ® Biogen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals QALSODY® Immunocore KIMMTRAK® Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZTALMY® Regeneron Evkeeza® Sanofi Xenpozyme® SpringWorks Therapeutics OGSIVEO®

"Each year, we have the honor of convening in New York City to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements that are improving health and longevity for all," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "This event celebrates the invaluable contributions from researchers, scientists and innovators who work tirelessly to inspire excellence and dedication within the industry."

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 11 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including three Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Prix Galien Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases Awards Committee 2024

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Phillip A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

