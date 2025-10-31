The Galien Foundation Honors Michael J. Fox and 2025 Prix Galien Award Recipients

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, celebrated excellence and innovation during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 19th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The evening's highest distinction, The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity, was presented to Michael J. Fox in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Parkinson's disease science. Through founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation, he has propelled groundbreaking research, advanced the development of new therapies, and deepened understanding within the clinician-researcher community. His advocacy has raised global awareness, driven scientific breakthroughs—including the discovery of a biomarker — and offered hope to the more than 6 million patients and families worldwide living with the disease.

"Thank you to The Galien Foundation for the honor of the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award," said Michael J. Fox. "I share this with the scientists and risk-takers here tonight who will help cure Parkinson's. Elie Wiesel's legacy asks us to repair the world — thank you for honoring our Foundation's work toward that goal."

Following the presentation of the Roy Vagelos Award, the Prix Galien USA Committees—comprising 25 committee members, 11 subcommittee members, and 15 advisory board members, including three Nobel Laureates—honored the 2025 Prix Galien Award winners in the categories of Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Product, Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases, Best Medical Technology, Best Digital Health Solution, Incubators/Accelerators/Equity, Prix Galien EcoHealth, and Best Startup.

"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we extend our highest commendation to all nominees and winners whose groundbreaking work is advancing human health," said Kenneth Frazier, Prix Galien Committee Chair (categories: Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubator/Accelerator/Equity, and Startup), former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc., Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst.

"The Awards Committee takes great pride in recognizing the extraordinary dedication and ingenuity of our nominees," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. "Their steadfast commitment to advancing patient care is exemplary, and we are privileged to celebrate the profound impact of their contributions on global health."

"It is a privilege to honor another extraordinary group of Prix Galien winners whose innovation, dedication, and vision are advancing the frontiers of the life sciences," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation extend our heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners and eagerly anticipate the transformative contributions they will continue to bring to medicine and the patient community worldwide."

The 2025 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Regeneron and Sanofi Dupixent® Best Pharmaceutical Product Gilead Sciences PHESGO® Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases Servier Pharmaceuticals VORANIGO® Best Medical Technology Edwards Lifesciences Edwards EVOQUE

Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve

Replacement System Best Digital Health Solution ŌURA Oura Ring 4 Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Endless Frontier Labs Endless Frontier Labs - New York University Stern School of Business Prix Galien EcoHealth Infinite Cooling Best Startup - Biotechnology Dren Bio Best Startup – Medical Technology/ Digital Health Resuscitec GmbH

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2025

Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Phillip A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University

Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:

Kenneth C. FRAZIER

Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN

Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien USA EcoHealth

Adam SCHECHTER

Committee Chair

Chairman and CEO, Labcorp

Gil BASHE

Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Editor-in-Chief, Medika Life

Galien Foundation Committee Liaison

Ouided BOUCHAMAOUI

Nobel Peace Prize

Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at NYU Abu Dhabi

Pr. Awa Marie COLL-SECK, MD, PhD

Former Senior Minister to the President of Senegal

Former Minister of Health

Chair of Galien Africa

Judith DIMENT MBE

Dean Rotary Representatives to the United Nations 2020-2024

Vice Chair International Polio Plus Committee

Rotary Representative, Commonwealth Nations

James E.K. HILDRETH, Ph.D., MD

President and CEO, Meharry Medical College

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:

Robert S. LANGER

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman Prix Galien, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN

M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI

M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE

M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

James PRUTOW

J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Julien de SALABERRY

CEO & Founder, Galen Growth

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:

Elaine BRENNAN

Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Rodolphe KATRA

Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER

Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO

Managing Director, Samsung Nex

Detlev MENNERICH

Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Leighanne OH

MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC

Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL

Founder, Aisling Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:

Junaid BAJWA

Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Ariel KATZ

CEO and Co-founder, H1

Sachin NANAVATI

Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA

M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK

Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG

Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL

Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

