The Galien Foundation Honors Michael J. Fox and 2025 Prix Galien Award Recipients

The Galien Foundation

Oct 31, 2025, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, celebrated excellence and innovation during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 19th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The evening's highest distinction, The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity, was presented to Michael J. Fox in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Parkinson's disease science. Through founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation, he has propelled groundbreaking research, advanced the development of new therapies, and deepened understanding within the clinician-researcher community. His advocacy has raised global awareness, driven scientific breakthroughs—including the discovery of a biomarker — and offered hope to the more than 6 million patients and families worldwide living with the disease.

"Thank you to The Galien Foundation for the honor of the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award," said Michael J. Fox. "I share this with the scientists and risk-takers here tonight who will help cure Parkinson's. Elie Wiesel's legacy asks us to repair the world — thank you for honoring our Foundation's work toward that goal."

Following the presentation of the Roy Vagelos Award, the Prix Galien USA Committees—comprising 25 committee members, 11 subcommittee members, and 15 advisory board members, including three Nobel Laureates—honored the 2025 Prix Galien Award winners in the categories of Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Product, Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases, Best Medical Technology, Best Digital Health Solution, Incubators/Accelerators/Equity, Prix Galien EcoHealth, and Best Startup.

"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we extend our highest commendation to all nominees and winners whose groundbreaking work is advancing human health," said Kenneth Frazier, Prix Galien Committee Chair (categories: Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubator/Accelerator/Equity, and Startup), former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc., Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst.

"The Awards Committee takes great pride in recognizing the extraordinary dedication and ingenuity of our nominees," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. "Their steadfast commitment to advancing patient care is exemplary, and we are privileged to celebrate the profound impact of their contributions on global health."

"It is a privilege to honor another extraordinary group of Prix Galien winners whose innovation, dedication, and vision are advancing the frontiers of the life sciences," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation extend our heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners and eagerly anticipate the transformative contributions they will continue to bring to medicine and the patient community worldwide."

The 2025 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product

Regeneron and Sanofi

Dupixent®

Best Pharmaceutical Product

Gilead Sciences

PHESGO®

Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases

Servier Pharmaceuticals

VORANIGO®

Best Medical Technology

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards EVOQUE
Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve
Replacement System  

Best Digital Health Solution

ŌURA

Oura Ring 4

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity

Endless Frontier Labs

Endless Frontier Labs - New York University Stern School of Business

Prix Galien EcoHealth

Infinite Cooling

Best Startup - Biotechnology

Dren Bio

Best Startup – Medical Technology/ Digital Health

Resuscitec GmbH

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2025

Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:

Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINER
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Phillip A. SHARP
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University

Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:

Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN
Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien USA EcoHealth

Adam SCHECHTER
Committee Chair
Chairman and CEO, Labcorp

Gil BASHE
Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Editor-in-Chief, Medika Life
Galien Foundation Committee Liaison

Ouided BOUCHAMAOUI
Nobel Peace Prize
Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at NYU Abu Dhabi

Pr. Awa Marie COLL-SECK, MD, PhD
Former Senior Minister to the President of Senegal
Former Minister of Health
Chair of Galien Africa

Judith DIMENT MBE
Dean Rotary Representatives to the United Nations 2020-2024
Vice Chair International Polio Plus Committee
Rotary Representative, Commonwealth Nations

James E.K. HILDRETH, Ph.D., MD
President and CEO, Meharry Medical College

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:

Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman Prix Galien, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:

Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Julien de SALABERRY

CEO & Founder, Galen Growth

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:

Elaine BRENNAN
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Nex

Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:

Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Ariel KATZ
CEO and Co-founder, H1

Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.

