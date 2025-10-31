The Galien Foundation Honors Michael J. Fox and 2025 Prix Galien Award Recipients

News provided byThe Galien Foundation
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, celebrated excellence and innovation during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 19th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
The evening's highest distinction, The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity, was presented to Michael J. Fox in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Parkinson's disease science. Through founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation, he has propelled groundbreaking research, advanced the development of new therapies, and deepened understanding within the clinician-researcher community. His advocacy has raised global awareness, driven scientific breakthroughs—including the discovery of a biomarker — and offered hope to the more than 6 million patients and families worldwide living with the disease.
"Thank you to The Galien Foundation for the honor of the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award," said Michael J. Fox. "I share this with the scientists and risk-takers here tonight who will help cure Parkinson's. Elie Wiesel's legacy asks us to repair the world — thank you for honoring our Foundation's work toward that goal."
Following the presentation of the Roy Vagelos Award, the Prix Galien USA Committees—comprising 25 committee members, 11 subcommittee members, and 15 advisory board members, including three Nobel Laureates—honored the 2025 Prix Galien Award winners in the categories of Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Product, Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases, Best Medical Technology, Best Digital Health Solution, Incubators/Accelerators/Equity, Prix Galien EcoHealth, and Best Startup.
"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we extend our highest commendation to all nominees and winners whose groundbreaking work is advancing human health," said Kenneth Frazier, Prix Galien Committee Chair (categories: Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubator/Accelerator/Equity, and Startup), former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc., Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst.
"The Awards Committee takes great pride in recognizing the extraordinary dedication and ingenuity of our nominees," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. "Their steadfast commitment to advancing patient care is exemplary, and we are privileged to celebrate the profound impact of their contributions on global health."
"It is a privilege to honor another extraordinary group of Prix Galien winners whose innovation, dedication, and vision are advancing the frontiers of the life sciences," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation extend our heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners and eagerly anticipate the transformative contributions they will continue to bring to medicine and the patient community worldwide."
The 2025 Prix Galien USA Award Winners
|
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Regeneron and Sanofi
|
Dupixent®
|
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
Gilead Sciences
|
PHESGO®
|
Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases
|
Servier Pharmaceuticals
|
VORANIGO®
|
Best Medical Technology
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards EVOQUE
|
Best Digital Health Solution
|
ŌURA
|
Oura Ring 4
|
Incubators, Accelerators and Equity
|
Endless Frontier Labs
|
Endless Frontier Labs - New York University Stern School of Business
|
Prix Galien EcoHealth
|
Infinite Cooling
|
Best Startup - Biotechnology
|
Dren Bio
|
Best Startup – Medical Technology/ Digital Health
|
Resuscitec GmbH
Prix Galien Awards Committee 2025
Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. Prix Galien Committee Chair
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator
Stanley B. PRUSINER
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco
Phillip A. SHARP
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University
Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:
Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck
Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB
Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN
Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development
Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen
Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon
Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria
Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi
Prix Galien USA EcoHealth
Adam SCHECHTER
Committee Chair
Chairman and CEO, Labcorp
Gil BASHE
Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Editor-in-Chief, Medika Life
Galien Foundation Committee Liaison
Ouided BOUCHAMAOUI
Nobel Peace Prize
Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at NYU Abu Dhabi
Pr. Awa Marie COLL-SECK, MD, PhD
Former Senior Minister to the President of Senegal
Former Minister of Health
Chair of Galien Africa
Judith DIMENT MBE
Dean Rotary Representatives to the United Nations 2020-2024
Vice Chair International Polio Plus Committee
Rotary Representative, Commonwealth Nations
James E.K. HILDRETH, Ph.D., MD
President and CEO, Meharry Medical College
Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:
Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman Prix Galien, In Memoriam
Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:
Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics
Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates
Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance
Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.
James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting
Julien de SALABERRY
CEO & Founder, Galen Growth
Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:
Elaine BRENNAN
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health
Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic
Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital
Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Nex
Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim
Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding
Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer
Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital
Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:
Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft
Ariel KATZ
CEO and Co-founder, H1
Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google
Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon
MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif
Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.
