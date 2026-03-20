The Galien Foundation Honors 2026 Modi Prix Galien India Award Recipients

Winners recognized with prestigious award for pioneering contributions to life sciences innovation

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, honored industry-leading innovations across the life sciences during the Prix Galien India Forum and third annual Modi Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

The illustrious Prix Galien India Awards Committee, representing the biomedical industry and academia, recognized this year's award winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product", "Best Digital Health Solution", "Best Medical Technology", "Best Pharmaceutical Product", "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases", "Best Public Sector Innovation", and "Best Startup."

"It is a true honor to recognize the achievements of this year's Modi Prix Galien India nominees and award winners, and I express sincere gratitude on behalf of the Prix Galien India Committee for each group's dedication to improve the future of global health," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Modi Prix Galien India Committee Chair; Former President, Indian National Science Academy. "The awards are a reminder of the immense progress of India's health ecosystem and we look forward to seeing the continued impact of these innovations in years to come."

The 2026 Modi Prix Galien India Award Winners Best Biotechnology Product Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Twinrab Best Digital Health Solution Visit Health Private

Limited Visit Health Best Medical Technology Meril Myval THV Series Best Pharmaceutical Product Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Pvt Ltd Kerendia® Best Product for Rare/Orphan

Diseases Novo Nordisk Alhemo® Best Public Sector Innovation AIIMS+IITD Neuro-

Engineering

Collaboration NeuroInnovate Best Startup IOTA Diagnostic Private

Limited M-Strip: Path-Breaking

Innovation in Cervical

Cancer Screening

"We are delighted to return to India for the third year of the Modi Prix Galien India Awards and extend our congratulations to this year's prestigious cohort of winners whose efforts are shaping the future of health and life science innovation," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "The awards are a true celebration of the dedication, perseverance, and talented contributions of researchers, scientists, and teams around the world to offer solutions to the planet's most pressing challenges."

The Prix Galien Awards were created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, to recognize outstanding innovation and scientific advancement. With chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024, Prix Galien is regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

Modi Prix Galien India Awards Committee 2026

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Committee Chair; Former President, Indian National Science Academy

Dr Alok Dhawan, Centre for Biomedical Research, Lucknow

Shri Anil Khanna, Sr. Vice President, GM Modi Science Foundation, New Delhi

Prof Anurag Sharma, IIT Delhi

Prof Ashwani Nangia, Department of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad

Dr Digamber Behra, Padma Shri President, National Academy of Medical Sciences

Dr Dipankar Das Sarma, Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Dr Indranil Manna, President, Indian National Academy of Engineering

Dr JD Patil, President, Indian National Academy of Engineering

Dr Narinder Kr. Mehra, Vice-President, International Affairs

Dr Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network & Managing Partner, IAN Fund

Dr Prashant Parkash, Padma Shri Founding Partner, Accel India; Chairman, Karnataka's Vision Group for Startups

Dr Rohit Srivastava, IIT Mumbai

Dr Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Pune

Dr Subi Chaturvedi, SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer, InMobi

Dr Umesh Waghmare, President, Indian Academy of Science, Bangalore

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.

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SOURCE The Galien Foundation