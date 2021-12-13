The Galien Foundation Announces Shortlist of Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Nominees

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee shortlist, initially announced at the first Prix Galien Africa, which took place in person at The Palace of the Republic, Dakar, Senegal, to honor the "global best of the very best" in health care. His Excellency, Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, assisted in presenting the nominees that were selected by past and present jury members since 1970 in all Prix Galien countries from the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," and "Best Vaccine." Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

The 2021 Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Shortlist

Best Biotechnology Product AbbVie Inc. HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Bristol Myers Squibb Yervoy (ipilimumab) Merck & Co., Inc KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Merck & Co., Inc Remicade (infliximab) Roche Avastin (bevacizumab) Roche Herceptin (trastuzumab) Best Medical Technology AAZ autotest VIH® Abbott FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day Flash

Glucose Monitoring System Boston Scientific Corporation S-ICD™ System Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™

transcatheter heart valve system Roche cobas® HPV test Best Orphan/Rare Disease

Product Amgen Nplate® (romiplostim) Biogen SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Chiesi Holoclar Gilead Sciences, Inc. Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Corporation Kymriah® Takeda Pharmaceutical

Company Limited ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) Vertex Pharmaceuticals KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) Best Pharmaceutical

Product GlaxoSmithKline AUGMENTIN

(amoxicillin/clavulanate potassium) Merck & Co., Inc COZAAR® (losartan potassium) Merck & Co., Inc ZOCOR® (simvastatin) Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Corporation GLEEVEC® (imatinib mesylate) Sanofi Plavix® (clopidogrel) Best Vaccine GlaxoSmithKline CERVARIX GlaxoSmithKline ENGERIX-B GlaxoSmithKline SHINGRIX Pfizer Meningococcal Pfizer PREVNAR 13 Sanofi Pasteur MSD 6-in-1 infant vaccine Sanofi Pasteur MSD GARDASIL® & GARDASIL® 9

"The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards Program, which is a culmination of the Foundation's 50 years of celebrating innovation across the globe, honors those products that have improved the human condition over the last 50 years," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Congratulations to the finalists for their boldness and passion for change, that led to the development of life-saving products."

Eligible candidates were drawn from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien by the 14 member-country chapters between 1970 and 2019. The products have been developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of which continue to bring new therapies forward for today's patients with unmet medical needs. The winners will be announced October 27, 2022, in New York at the American Museum of Natural History.

"It is extremely timely that the proclamation of the first Laureates of Prix Galien Africa coincides with the announcement of the Golden Jubilee shortlist," said President Macky Sall.

The First Lady of Rwanda, Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, the guest of honor at the Prix Galien Africa, and President Macky Sall pleaded for the health sovereignty of Africa and the enlargement of the circle of knowledge that values human capital. To learn more about Prix Galien Africa, please click here.

Also honored during the first Prix Galien Africa ceremony were three products selected by a jury of global health experts in the following categories:

Best Pharmaceutical Product Drugs for Neglected Diseases

initiative (DNDi) Fexinidazole Best Medical Technology Diatropix Saytu Covid-19 Antigen Best Traditherapy Product Pr. Rokia Sanogo Balembo

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.



The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

