The Galien Foundation Debuts 2021 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" Categories

- Winners to be Announced and Recognized by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on October 28, 2021 at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony

The Galien Foundation

Jul 20, 2021, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2021 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Product." This year's ceremony is the Prix Galien's 50th, marking half a century of recognizing excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 28, 2021 in New York City. The ceremony will adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

"The Awards Committee is excited to introduce the nominees for the 2021 Prix Galien USA Awards. These products have been created by scientists who have dedicated their lives to discovering, developing and distributing life-saving answers for patients," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor these researchers and their tireless efforts."

The 2021 Prix Galien USA nominees, totaling a record-breaking 83 product nominations, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 21 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" – 34 nominees; "Best Medical Technology" – 18 nominees; and "Best Digital Health Solution" – 10 nominees.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

GIVLAARI®

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

OXLUMO®

Amgen

Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)

Amgen

EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg)

Amicus Therapeutics

GALAFOLD®

Novartis Gene Therapies

Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Palynziq®

Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca

ENHERTU®

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

Polivy®

GlaxoSmithKline

BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)

Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets

Horizon Therapeutics

TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw)

Medicines360

LILETTA®

Merck & Co., Inc

ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection

Novo Nordisk A/S

Rybelsus®

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANDEXXA®

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi

Dupixent® (dupilumab)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inmazeb™

Sanofi

Cablivi®

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

TAKHZYRO®

Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)

AbbVie Inc.

RINVOQ™

Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P.

Adhansia XR

Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company

Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

XOSPATA®

Bayer U.S., LLC

NUBEQA®

Bayer U.S., LLC

VITRAKVI®

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Nurtec® ODT

Blueprint Medicines

AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib)

Blueprint Medicines

GAVRETO® (pralsetinib)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

QINLOCK®

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

ZOKINVY®

Eli Lilly and Company

Olumiant®

Eli Lilly and Company

REYVOW®

Epizyme Inc.

TAZVERIK®

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

NEXLIZET

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

NEXLETOL

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

Rozlytrek

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

VEKLURY® (remdesivir)

Incyte

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

XPOVIO®

Medicines Development for Global Health

MOXIDECTIN

Merck & Co., Inc

RECARBRIO™ for injection, for intravenous use

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

ORGOVYX™ (relugolix)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Adakveo®

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

PIQRAY®

Pfizer Inc.

Braftovi® Mektovi®

Pfizer Inc.

LORBRENA®

Population Council

ANNOVERA™

Seagen

TUKYSA

Servier Pharmaceuticals

ASPARLAS®

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

TPOXX®

Sobi, Inc.

Gamifant® (emapalumab-lzsg)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

ELYXYB™

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Alcon

AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Allergan Aesthetics

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC

BD

PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System

BD

Venovo™ Venous Stent System

BIOTRONIK

PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent System

Boston Scientific Corporation

HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System

Cala Health

Cala Trio™

Clinical Research Consultants, Inc. and HumanOptics AG

CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS

CVRx®

Barostim™

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system

Endomag

Magtrace® and Sentimag® Magnetic Localization System

Glaukos Corporation

iStent inject W

Pear Therapeutics

reSET® and reSET-O®

Pulmonx

Zephyr Endobronchial Valve System®

Sonendo

GentleWave® System

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

VersaCross Transseptal Platform

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Digihaler® Platform

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

AliveCor

KardiaMobile/KardiaMobile 6L system

Diabeloop

DBLG1

Dreem

Dreem Labs

Huma

Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

Medable

Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform

Modjaw

Modjaw Tech in Motion

Mymee Inc.

Mymee

Patientory Inc.

Patientory

Therapixel

MammoScreen®

Urgotech

URGOnight

"These nominees reflect our celebration of 50 years of the Prix Galien Awards and the progress made in working to improve the state of human health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to honoring these nominees and all of their accomplishments on October 28."

To commemorate the last 50 years of Prix Galien Awards, the Golden Jubilee will honor the "global best of the very best" in A- Pharmaceutical; B- Biotechnology; C- Orphan and Rare diseases; D- Vaccines; and E- Medical technology products. Eligibility will be drawn from close to 300  awarded products selected by our 14 member-country chapters since 1970, developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of whom continue to bring new therapies for today's patients with unmet medical needs. During the USA Ceremony, the short list for the "Awards of the Jubilee" will be announced. The Golden Jubilee awards will be presented on December 11 in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of the President of the Senegalese Republic, H.E. Macky Sall, alongside many African heads of state and ministers of health and/or environment, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as hundreds of scientists, industry and innovation leaders. Learn more about the 50 years of Prix Galien here.

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of twelve renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees. The Prix Galien USA Digital Health Awards Committee is composed of nine distinguished leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2021

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Committee Chair

Richard AXEL
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Bengt SAMUELSSON
M.D., Ph.D., Nobel Laureate; Professor Karolinska Institutet; Former President, Karolinska institute; Former Chairman, Nobel Foundation

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Tachi YAMADA
M.D., Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners

Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Digital Health Award Committee 2021

Bernard POUSSOT,
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth
Committee chair

Roch DOLIVEUX,
Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN,
Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean-Pierre GARNIER,
Former CEO, GSK

Penny HEATON
CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Franz HUMER
Former CEO, Roche

François MAISONROUGE,
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Sheri MCCOY
Former CEO, Avon Products
Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Elias ZERHOUNI,
Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health.  Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. 

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa.  The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

