The Galien Foundation Debuts 2021 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" Categories

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2021 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Product." This year's ceremony is the Prix Galien's 50th, marking half a century of recognizing excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 28, 2021 in New York City. The ceremony will adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

"The Awards Committee is excited to introduce the nominees for the 2021 Prix Galien USA Awards. These products have been created by scientists who have dedicated their lives to discovering, developing and distributing life-saving answers for patients," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor these researchers and their tireless efforts."

The 2021 Prix Galien USA nominees, totaling a record-breaking 83 product nominations, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 21 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" – 34 nominees; "Best Medical Technology" – 18 nominees; and "Best Digital Health Solution" – 10 nominees.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals GIVLAARI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals OXLUMO® Amgen Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) Amgen EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg) Amicus Therapeutics GALAFOLD® Novartis Gene Therapies Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Palynziq® Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca ENHERTU® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Polivy® GlaxoSmithKline BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets Horizon Therapeutics TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Medicines360 LILETTA® Merck & Co., Inc ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection Novo Nordisk A/S Rybelsus® Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANDEXXA® Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi Dupixent® (dupilumab) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inmazeb™ Sanofi Cablivi® Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAKHZYRO®

Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)

AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ™ Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. Adhansia XR Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) Astellas Pharma Inc. XOSPATA® Bayer U.S., LLC NUBEQA® Bayer U.S., LLC VITRAKVI® Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Nurtec® ODT Blueprint Medicines AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) Blueprint Medicines GAVRETO® (pralsetinib) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals QINLOCK® Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ZOKINVY® Eli Lilly and Company Olumiant® Eli Lilly and Company REYVOW® Epizyme Inc. TAZVERIK® Esperion Therapeutics Inc. NEXLIZET Esperion Therapeutics Inc. NEXLETOL Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Rozlytrek Gilead Sciences, Inc. VEKLURY® (remdesivir) Incyte Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. XPOVIO® Medicines Development for Global Health MOXIDECTIN Merck & Co., Inc RECARBRIO™ for injection, for intravenous use Myovant Sciences, Inc. ORGOVYX™ (relugolix) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Adakveo® Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation PIQRAY® Pfizer Inc. Braftovi® Mektovi® Pfizer Inc. LORBRENA® Population Council ANNOVERA™ Seagen TUKYSA Servier Pharmaceuticals ASPARLAS® SIGA Technologies, Inc. TPOXX® Sobi, Inc. Gamifant® (emapalumab-lzsg) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. ELYXYB™

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Alcon AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) Allergan Aesthetics JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC BD PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System BD Venovo™ Venous Stent System BIOTRONIK PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent System Boston Scientific Corporation HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic Boston Scientific Corporation Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System Cala Health Cala Trio™ Clinical Research Consultants, Inc. and HumanOptics AG CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS CVRx® Barostim™ Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system Endomag Magtrace® and Sentimag® Magnetic Localization System Glaukos Corporation iStent inject W Pear Therapeutics reSET® and reSET-O® Pulmonx Zephyr Endobronchial Valve System® Sonendo GentleWave® System Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre VersaCross Transseptal Platform Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Digihaler® Platform

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

AliveCor KardiaMobile/KardiaMobile 6L system Diabeloop DBLG1 Dreem Dreem Labs Huma Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Medable Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform Modjaw Modjaw Tech in Motion Mymee Inc. Mymee Patientory Inc. Patientory Therapixel MammoScreen® Urgotech URGOnight

"These nominees reflect our celebration of 50 years of the Prix Galien Awards and the progress made in working to improve the state of human health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to honoring these nominees and all of their accomplishments on October 28."

To commemorate the last 50 years of Prix Galien Awards, the Golden Jubilee will honor the "global best of the very best" in A- Pharmaceutical; B- Biotechnology; C- Orphan and Rare diseases; D- Vaccines; and E- Medical technology products. Eligibility will be drawn from close to 300 awarded products selected by our 14 member-country chapters since 1970, developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of whom continue to bring new therapies for today's patients with unmet medical needs. During the USA Ceremony, the short list for the "Awards of the Jubilee" will be announced. The Golden Jubilee awards will be presented on December 11 in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of the President of the Senegalese Republic, H.E. Macky Sall, alongside many African heads of state and ministers of health and/or environment, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as hundreds of scientists, industry and innovation leaders. Learn more about the 50 years of Prix Galien here.

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of twelve renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees. The Prix Galien USA Digital Health Awards Committee is composed of nine distinguished leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2021

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Committee Chair

Richard AXEL

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Bengt SAMUELSSON

M.D., Ph.D., Nobel Laureate; Professor Karolinska Institutet; Former President, Karolinska institute; Former Chairman, Nobel Foundation

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Tachi YAMADA

M.D., Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Digital Health Award Committee 2021

Bernard POUSSOT,

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Committee chair

Roch DOLIVEUX,

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN,

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean-Pierre GARNIER,

Former CEO, GSK

Penny HEATON

CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Franz HUMER

Former CEO, Roche

François MAISONROUGE,

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Sheri MCCOY

Former CEO, Avon Products

Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Elias ZERHOUNI,

Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

