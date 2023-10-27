The Galien Foundation Honors 2023 Prix Galien Award Recipients

Winners receive the ultimate recognition for innovation that improves the human condition

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prix Galien USA Committees honored excellence and innovation in life sciences during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 17h annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The USA Committees, composed of 20 committee members, 12 subcommittee members and 20 advisory board members, represented renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia. With three Nobel Laureates, these groups honored this year's award winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" and "Best Startup."

"It is a privilege to thank all of the nominees and winners, on behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, for endeavoring to solve the most challenging problems in human health," said Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee (Categories: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, and Rare/Orphan Diseases). "Year after year, we are amazed by the impressive achievements and the standard set by nominees' for the Prix Galien Awards. It is our greatest hope that the 2023 winners will take this moment to celebrate the recognition of their accomplishments and continue to surpass their greatest expectations in the future."

The 2023 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Bristol Myers Squibb Camzyos™ (mavacamten) Best Pharmaceutical Product Eli Lilly and Company Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) Injection Novo Nordisk Inc. Ozempic® (semaglutide) Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases Boehringer Ingelheim Spevigo® (spesolimab) CSL / uniQure HEMGENIX® Best Medical Technology Guardant Health Guardant360® CDx Best Digital Health Solution Medable Medable Decentralized Clinical Trails (DCT) Platform Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Villgro Africa Incubating Healthcare Startups in Africa Best Startup GrayMatters Health Tessera Therapeutics Volta Medical

"Each year, the Awards Committee is astounded by the growing number of applicants and the level of passion, creativity and determination from the nominees who are developing their ideas into highly desirable solutions for patients around the world. We applaud their unwavering commitment to improving the human condition and are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Bernard Poussot, Prix Galien Committee Chair (Categories: Medical Technology, Startups; Digital Health; and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity), Board Member, Roche Holding & Cargill Inc. Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth.

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first African American woman to be admitted into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut training program and enter space aboard the Endeavour on mission STS47. Dr. Jemison was recognized for the exceptional achievements of her career, which has expanded across several roles including general practitioner, Peace Corps medical officer, educator, and founder of her own company, The Jemison Group.

"We are delighted to extend the Prix Galien legacy to another distinguished cohort of winners who have demonstrated the unparalleled skill, innovation, and dedication required across the life sciences industry," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation extend our gratitude to each winner and nominee, and we look forward to witnessing their impact on the future of global healthcare."

The Prix Galien Awards were created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, to recognize outstanding innovation and scientific advancement. With chapters in 14 countries and Africa, and an inaugural chapter being established in India in 2024, Prix Galien is regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2023

Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINIER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Philip A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Chairman

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:

Lisa EARNHARDT

Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott

Robert S. LANGER

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michel PAIRET

Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN

M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI

M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE

M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS

M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW

J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:

Gaye BOK

Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fun, Mass General Brigham

Elaine BRENNAN

Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Christine BRENNAN

Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC

Luba GREENWOOD

Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund

Rodolphe KATRA

Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER

Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO

Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH

Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Amir NAIBERG

Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA

Leighanne OH

MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC

Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL

Founder, Aisling Capital

Uciane SCARLETT

Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:

Junaid BAJWA

Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Joseph MOSCOLA

Executive Vice President, Enterprises Services, Northwell Health

Sachin NANAVATI

Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA

M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK

Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG

Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL

Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/ .

