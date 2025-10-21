The Galien Foundation Hosts 2025 Galien Week of Innovation to Showcase Advancements in Research, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Week begins with expert discussions on emerging life science trends and celebrates breakthrough products improving patient outcomes

Galien Forum, Patient Summit and Awards Ceremony to take place on October 30 in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced that the 2025 Galien Week of Innovation will take place between October 27-29 in New York City and virtually, drawing together leaders from industry, government, science, and the research community. The Galien Week of Innovation presents an exclusive series of thematic virtual webinars featuring nominees of the Prix Galien USA Awards, discussing pressing topics through the lens of the life-changing innovations brought to market. The three-day webinar series will lead up to the annual Galien Forum and Prix Galien Awards on October 30. To learn more and register for the Galien Week of Innovation, please visit our website here .

"We are proud to recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams whose dedication to research and innovation is shaping the future of global health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "This year's nominees and winners exemplify the transformative impact that science and commitment can have on global health and the well-being of communities, worldwide."

On October 27, 28, and 29, a series of category-focused virtual webinars will feature products from the 162 nominees across 149 companies in 14 therapeutic areas, with participating companies choosing to showcase their submissions for the Prix Galien Awards. Each webinar will be an opportunity to "Meet the Scientists," comprising five to ten nominee representatives and Prix Galien USA Partners, as well as Committee member-moderated discussions to highlight the scientific journey behind each product.

The 2025 Galien Forum will take place on Thursday, October 30, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. The Galien Forum offers a full day of spirited discussions with Nobel Laureates, top policymakers, and leading industry executives who offer perspectives on the most significant health challenges of our time while highlighting the latest research and clinical pathways toward diagnosis, treatment, and cure. The winners for the "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup" categories will be announced during the Forum. Nominees in the category of "Best Medical Technology" will also be presented.

On the same day, the 2025 Inaugural Galien Patient Summit will bring together advocacy groups, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to place patients at the center of healthcare innovation. Guided by the principle "No decision for me without me," the Summit provides a platform for patients to share their voices, experiences, and needs, helping to shape the future of medical research, drug development, and care delivery.

Following the Forum and Patient Summit, the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will be hosted at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. During the Ceremony, winners for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" will be honored. The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee comprises top biomedical scientists from the private sector and academia, including Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

The Galien Foundation recently announced the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity will be presented to Michael J. Fox during the Awards Ceremony. This honor recognizes his unwavering commitment to Parkinson's research and advocacy, as well as his role in driving global awareness and advancing scientific progress. Presented annually, the Prix Galien Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award celebrates individuals whose exceptional efforts improve the human condition through the application of pharmaceutical science to the needs of developing or underserved populations worldwide

The Galien Week of Innovation will include:

Monday, October 27:

Best Biotechnology Nominee Webinar: 10AM – 11AM ET

Click here to register This virtual webinar will bring together the nominees for the Best Biotechnology Product category, allowing participants to explore and examine the latest innovations in the biotechnology space.

Best Rare/Orphan Disease Nominee Webinar: 12PM – 1PM ET

Click here to register In a panel with the nominees for the "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" Award, this virtual exchange will allow participants to explore and critically assess the latest innovations in the branded rare and orphan disease space.

Best Medical Technology Nominee Webinars: Across two virtual webinars, participants will have the opportunity to explore and evaluate the nominees in the Best Medical Technology category, highlighting the latest innovations in medical technology. Webinar #1: 2PM – 3PM ET Click here to register Webinar #2: 4PM – 5PM ET Click here to register



Tuesday, October 28:

Best Digital Health Solution Nominee Webinars Driven by the growing adoption of digital technologies, healthcare is increasingly shifting toward integrated disease management combined with personalized wellness solutions, designed to achieve better outcomes for patients. Hear about the nominated software apps and platforms, devices and diagnostics across two webinars. Webinar #1: 11AM – 12PM ET Click here to register Webinar #2: 1PM – 2PM ET Click here to register

Incubator / Accelerator / Equity Nominee Webinar: 3PM – 4PM ET

Click here to register Incubators and accelerators play a critical role in fostering innovative solutions to some of the world's most urgent healthcare challenges. Hear from the 2025 nominees for Incubators, Accelerators and Equity.



Wednesday, October 29:

Best Pharmaceutical Product Nominee Webinar: 11AM – 12PM ET

Click here to register In this virtual webinar, participants will engage with the nominees in the Best Pharmaceutical Product category, exploring and discussing the latest innovations shaping the pharmaceutical landscape.



Thursday, November 7:

7:30AM – 4: 05PM ET: The Galien Forum will be held in-person at the Alexandria Center for Life Science.

will be held in-person at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. 8:40AM – 5:05PM ET: The Patient Summit will be held in person in parallel to The Galien Forum at the Alexandria Center for Life Science.

will be held in person in parallel to The Galien Forum at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. 6:30PM - 10:30PM ET: Winners of the Prix Galien USA Awards , recognized for outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition in one of the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, will be announced live from the American Museum of Natural History.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

