The Game's Afoot OrthAlign Inc., Sets a Guinness World Record at AAHKS.

The record was sponsored by OrthAlign Inc., a California-based medical device and technology company, which set up a booth at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, at AAHKS on November 4 and 5. The company donated $25 per attempt to Operation Walk, an all-volunteer medical humanitarian organization that provides joint replacement surgeries at no cost for those in need in the U.S. and around the world.

"No bones about it—we had a lot of fun with this competition, and we were able to donate a total of $5,000 to a great cause," says Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign, Inc.

Shahi was presented with a ceremonial plaque by the official Guinness Book of World Records judge to acknowledge his accomplishment and place in history.

"This was a lot of fun and was a win-win situation. We got to show off our skills and raise money for a good cause. I sure hope my record stands!" says Shahi.

OrthAlign, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technologies designed to deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

"ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, LANTERN®, KNEEALIGN®, HIPALIGN® and UNIALIGN®" are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.

SOURCE OrthAlign