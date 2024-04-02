The Genie® Company Unveils The Innovation Center

Pioneering the Future of Access Control

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company, along with its parent company, Overhead Door Corporation, is excited to announce the grand opening of our Innovation Center, a revolutionary facility poised to redefine the landscape of garage door and access innovation. Opening its doors on April 1st, this state-of-the-art center represents a significant leap forward for our company as we work to bring breakthrough technologies to our industry.

Located in Dallas, along with our TREQ facility, the Innovation Center is a cutting-edge hub designed to foster collaboration and drive forward-thinking solutions. This facility will serve as the epicenter for our engineers, technicians, and researchers to push the boundaries of what's possible in door and access control design.

The grand opening of our Innovation Center on April 1st marks a significant milestone for our company. Post this

In the words of Kelly Terry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Overhead Door Corporation, "The grand opening of our Innovation Center on April 1st marks a significant milestone for our company, providing our entire team with an unparalleled environment for collaboration and innovation."

The Innovation Center is strategically positioned to accelerate the development of the next generation of Genie products by fostering collaboration and embracing a connected approach to design, development, and certification.

Mike Noyes, President of The Genie® Company further emphasized, "The Innovation Center embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry and underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

The April 1st grand opening was a lively showcase of the facility's impressive capabilities and a celebration of the dedication and hard work of our Product Teams across the Access System Division, The Genie® Company, and Horton®.

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of innovation and discovery, watch our progress on social media.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About Overhead Door Corporation

Overhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.

An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton®, Genie®, Horton Automatics®, Won-Door® and TODCO®.

Overhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit www.ohdcorporation.com.

SOURCE The Genie Company