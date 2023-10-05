The Genie® Company Introduces New Light-Duty Commercial Trolley Operator

Designed for Reliability and Power – The Industry's Strongest 140 VDC Motor

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, is pleased to announce the newest member of the Light-Duty Commercial Operator offering, its Light-Duty Commercial Trolley (GCL-LT).

Matched with the heavy-duty residential rail, the GCL-LT allows an easy-to-install, powerful DC motor that sets a new standard in the industry and includes Wi-Fi functionality as an option.

Bringing power, reliability and connectivity to our commercial customers, addressing their needs at every level! Tweet this Light-Duty Commercial Trolley (GCL-LT)

The GCL-LT offers several benefits:

Optional Wi-Fi functionality with Aladdin Connect®

GenieSense™ monitoring and diagnostic technology

Power on demand feature for smooth and consistent movement

Uses traditional residential interchangeable chain and belt rails

Receiver stores up to 31 Intellicode® transmitters

Optional battery backup

Powerful 140 VDC motor

"We're excited to launch this powerful new addition to our Genie Commercial Line with its 140 VDC motor," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "We continue to bring power, reliability and connectivity to our commercial customers, addressing their needs at every level!"

This new model, GCL-LT from The Genie Company is now available for purchase via our Genie Professional Line wholesalers and dealers. Be sure to look for the Light-Duty Jackshaft operator announced in September.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect®, BenchSentry® and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

