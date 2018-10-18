The Glenlivet Releases 50-Year-Old Winchester Collection Vintage 1967

"The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1967 is a unique expression that allows the current generation to peek into the rich past of The Glenlivet," says Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "This rare release pays homage to The Glenlivet's accomplished Master Distiller, Alan Winchester, and to the valued heritage of the brand. Looking towards the next 50 years, we hope to continue to open up the scotch whisky category with expressions that can stand the test of time."

The Glenlivet Winchester Collection 1967 brings together malts from several rare oak casks, the youngest of which was filled in December 1967. Slowly matured in its cask over the 50-year period, portions of the whisky have evaporated through the wood over time, as typical with aged whiskies, resulting in a precious amount of rare liquid that remained for bottling in June 2018. The whisky is non-chill filtered at cask strength, and boasts a rich and fruity nose, notes of apricot jam and sweet ripe peaches, and a hint of toasted almonds. The smooth taste continues with fondant orange and milk chocolate flavors, velvety texture and a long, and a luxuriously sweet finish.

"The launch of Vintage 1967 is a momentous occasion for The Glenlivet, and a particularly proud one for me personally," says The Glenlivet Master Distiller Alan Winchester. "To have my name associated with one of the finest single malts that money can buy is an honor – what a fantastic way to celebrate more than 40 years in the Scotch whisky industry. By collaborating with the talented Bethan Gray, we have been able to epitomize not only Vintage 1967's luxurious quality but also the craftsmanship that led to its creation. The result is a beautiful and captivating bottle that ensures Vintage 1967 is a feast for the eyes as well the palate."

Taking inspiration from the rolling hills that surrounds The Glenlivet distillery in Scotland, award-winning British designer Bethan Gray handcrafted the exquisite bottle and case that hold the 50- year-old single malt, reflecting the craftsmanship and exceptional quality of its contents. Alan and Bethan worked closely on gathering influences for the design on the grounds of the distillery, where Bethan also has her own historical past. Her grandfather lived and worked as a forester in the Cairngorms, home of The Glenlivet, and the layers of mist that gather in the surrounding valleys became inspiration for the unique reinterpretation of her Dhow pattern that surrounds the bottle.

"Everything I do is about collaborating with people to tell stories through craft, so it was a real honor to work with Alan Winchester to create this incredibly special bottle of scotch whisky," said Bethan Gray. "We're both inspired by spending time in nature, so what better inspiration than the Cairngorms, where The Glenlivet distillery is based?"

The Scotch whisky making process itself was further inspiration for Bethan. The bottle is blown by master glassblower Brodie Nairn to precisely the right size and thickness and then hand-cut, creating an ombré color effect that mimics the ageing process of the liquid inside. It is then engraved and hand-painted, making each one unique. The hand-stained birds-eye maple case is made using solid copper overlays that reflect The Glenlivet's charred barrels and copper stills. Created by hand by artisans, the technique used to overlay the delicate copper was invented specifically for this case in its curved form. The mother-of-pearl inlaid into the case has been inspired by the local freshwater pearl mussel shells indigenous to the Spey River.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world's no. 2 in wines and spirits. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Bethan Gray

London-based Bethan Gray is one of our most celebrated furniture and homeware designers, having been awarded four Elle Decoration British Design Awards including the coveted Best British Designer. Her work features extensively in global media; and she has exhibited in London, Milan, Paris, New York and Dubai.

Bethan's ancestors went on an incredible journey across continents - Bethan has since visited many of the places they passed through, inspired by a love of travel, art and culture. Today, her mission is to bring contemporary relevance to the traditional techniques from these regions – keeping both cultural narratives and craft skills alive. She believes in the power to tell stories through craft and design and has formed joint ventures based on mutual trust and respect that support over 400 master crafts people globally.

Established in 2008, Bethan Gray Design creates luxury handcrafted collections of furniture and home accessories that are sold through global retailers such as Harrods, Liberty, Lane Crawford.

