The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is Expected to Grow to $40.29 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 62.6%

The global 5G fixed wireless access market grew from $3.07 billion in 2022 to $5.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.5%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow to $40.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 62.6%.



The 5G fixed wireless access market research report is one of a series of new reports that provide 5G fixed wireless access market statistics, including 5G fixed wireless access industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 5G fixed wireless access market share, detailed 5G fixed wireless access market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 5G fixed wireless access industry.

This 5G fixed wireless access market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector are focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios.

The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.



In October 2022, Curvalux UK Ltd., a UK-based company operating in wireless broadband technologies merged with Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) for an undisclosed amount. With this merger, both companies aim to transform the wireless market with sustainable technologies that extend fast, reliable, and low-cost connectivity and meet the demand for high-speed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) is a UK-based telecommunication company.



North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2022. Europe was the second largest market in 5G fixed wireless access market. The regions covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

