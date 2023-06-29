The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is Expected to Grow to $40.29 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 62.6%

29 Jun, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G fixed wireless access market grew from $3.07 billion in 2022 to $5.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.5%.
The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow to $40.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 62.6%.
The 5G fixed wireless access market research report is one of a series of new reports that provide 5G fixed wireless access market statistics, including 5G fixed wireless access industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 5G fixed wireless access market share, detailed 5G fixed wireless access market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 5G fixed wireless access industry.
This 5G fixed wireless access market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector are focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios.
The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.
In October 2022, Curvalux UK Ltd., a UK-based company operating in wireless broadband technologies merged with Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) for an undisclosed amount. With this merger, both companies aim to transform the wireless market with sustainable technologies that extend fast, reliable, and low-cost connectivity and meet the demand for high-speed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) is a UK-based telecommunication company.
North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2022. Europe was the second largest market in 5G fixed wireless access market. The regions covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The countries covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Characteristics
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Trends And Strategies
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market - Macro Economic Scenario
- COVID-19 Impact On 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market
- Ukraine-Russia War Impact On 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market
- Impact Of High Inflation On 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size And Growth
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Hardware
- Services
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Segmentation By Demography, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Urban
- Semi-Urban
- Rural
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Government
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
Asia-Pacific 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market
- Asia-Pacific 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Asia-Pacific 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- Samsung Electronics
- AT&T Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Siklu Communication Ltd.
- Mimosa Networks Inc
- Ericsson
- Cohere Technologies Inc.
- Arqiva
- Cellular South Inc.
- Hrvatski Telekom
- Orange S.A.
- Telefonica S.A.
- Telus Corporation
- United States Cellular Corporation
- Vodafone
- Inseego
- CableFree
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc0wvv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article