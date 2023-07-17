The Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

17 Jul, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aloe vera gel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 from $859.12 million in 2023.
This report on global aloe vera gel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global aloe vera gel market by segmenting the market based on nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aloe vera gel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Prevalence of Skin Related Diseases
- Paradigm Shift Towards Organic Ingredients
- Increasing Use in Personal Grooming Products
Challenges
- Price Sensitive Consumers
- Numerous Competitors
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Market Segmentation
by End Use
- Cosmetic & Personal Care
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
by Distribution Channel
- Institutional Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Aloecorp Inc.
- Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)
- Forever Living Products Inc.
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Herbalife International Inc.
- Lily of the Desert
- Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
- Terry Laboratories Inc.
- Aloe Vera Australia
