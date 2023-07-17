The Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aloe vera gel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 from $859.12 million in 2023.

This report on global aloe vera gel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aloe vera gel market by segmenting the market based on nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aloe vera gel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Skin Related Diseases

Paradigm Shift Towards Organic Ingredients

Increasing Use in Personal Grooming Products

Challenges

Price Sensitive Consumers

Numerous Competitors

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Market Segmentation

by End Use

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

by Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Companies Mentioned

Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)

Forever Living Products Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Herbalife International Inc.

Lily of the Desert

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Aloe Vera Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbmvwv

