The Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jul, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global aloe vera gel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 from $859.12 million in 2023.

This report on global aloe vera gel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aloe vera gel market by segmenting the market based on nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aloe vera gel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

 Drivers

  • High Prevalence of Skin Related Diseases
  • Paradigm Shift Towards Organic Ingredients
  • Increasing Use in Personal Grooming Products

Challenges

  • Price Sensitive Consumers
  • Numerous Competitors

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Nature

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Market Segmentation

by End Use

  • Cosmetic & Personal Care
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals

by Distribution Channel

  • Institutional Sales
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Companies Mentioned 

  • Aloecorp Inc.
  • Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)
  • Forever Living Products Inc.
  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • Herbalife International Inc.
  • Lily of the Desert
  • Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
  • Terry Laboratories Inc.
  • Aloe Vera Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbmvwv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Seaweed Cultivation Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Adoption of Commercial Seaweed - Rising Consumer Awareness Among the Masses

Global Gene Synthesis Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2030: Unleashing the Potential of Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.