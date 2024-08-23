The Global Ascent of "Wukong": A Cultural and Language Learning Phenomenon

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20th, the eagerly awaited video game "Black Myth: Wukong" launched globally, swiftly ascending to the top of Steam's best-selling list in 29 countries and regions, and attracting a record-breaking number of concurrent players within hours. The game story is based on "Journey to the West", one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature, which has ignited a global fascination with Wukong, rejuvenating interest in the original novel and prompting a deeper exploration of Chinese culture and language.

"Wukong" or "Sun Wukong", one of the main characters of "Journey to the West", has become a renowned symbol of Chinese culture. The English version of "Black Myth: Wukong" retains many terms in their original Chinese pronunciation, such as "Wukong" for the Monkey King and "Guai" or "Yao Guai" for monsters, rather than using liberal translations. This approach has significantly increased demand for Chinese language education, as players and fans seek to understand and connect with the stories and traditions behind the game and its cultural icons.

In this surge of interest, WuKong Education, a leading global EdTech company, has emerged as a key player. Embracing the character and themes of "Journey to the West" as part of its brand identity, WuKong Education's sub-brand, WuKong Chinese, was among the first to provide tailored online Chinese language courses for students aged 3-18 residing outside of China. Rooted in the philosophy of integrating cultural learning with language education, WuKong Chinese has designed specialized courses themed around "Journey to the West". Through 20 picture book reading courses, teachers immerse students in the rich culture and myths of "Journey to the West", enhancing their Chinese vocabulary and fostering a passion for Chinese culture based on a deeper understanding of the Four Great Classical Novels.

With a mission to reconnect young learners with their cultural heritage, WuKong Education recently launched "Tell Us Your ABC Story Season 2: WuKong Global Story Contest", with Daniel Wu returning as a special invited judge for the second consecutive year. This contest aims to unite Chinese individuals and families worldwide, encouraging them to share compelling stories that resonate with their cultural roots. For more information about the contest, visit www.abcstory-wukongsch.com.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners' lifelong passion for learning. With an expert content development team, top-tier teachers, high-quality courses, and attentive VIP services, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families worldwide.

As the platform continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it invites parents worldwide to explore its latest resources and refreshed website at wukongsch.com.

