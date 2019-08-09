The Global Cable Modems Market, 2016 to 2026: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cable Modems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cable modems was valued at US$ 6,455.5 million in 2017 and is expected to witness considerable growth of 6.5% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The demand for the internal cable modem is declining continuously as most of the advance devices provide an external modem interface to connect multiple devices. A shifting trend towards smart homes is increasing deployment of external cable modems. External cable modems segment expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The rising number of IPTV subscribers and rising demand for high-speed broadband services is driving the demand for cable modems globally.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing market with rising demand for high-speed Internet in India, China, Southeast Asia and another major market in the region. The significant demand is expected from cable modems from both commercials as well as residential sectors. Growing IT industry and rising demand for IPTV are expected to spur the demand for cable modems in the Asia-Pacific. North America and Europe are also expected to witness considerable growth for cable modems with a rising number of smart homes and changing corporate culture to BOYD.

The global cable modem market is highly competitive with a large number of recognized multinational players as well as local manufacturers in each country. Low market entry barriers are expected to increase the market competition throughout the forecast period. Global manufacturers are facing high competition form, low-cost Chinese manufacturers.

