The Global Chainsaw Market to Reach Revenues of Over $4.5 Billion During the Period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton
May 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global chainsaw market is expected to reach over $4.5 billionby 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018−2024. The report offers market share in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Around $3.50 billion incremental revenue opportunities to be capitalized in the next five years in the chainsaw market
- Increasing demand for chainsaws and growing awareness toward safety regulations in the construction sector to positively impact the global chainsaw market
- Since the gas-powered chainsaws segment accounted for over 70% of market share in 2018,multiple innovations in features, including horsepower, torque capacities, and mobility,are expected to increase the demand for gas-powered chainsawsduring the forecast period
- Leaf blowers are likely to dominatethe commercial application segment market. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2018–2024.
- North America is likely to dominate the global chainsaw market in terms of revenue and unit shipments during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements and product expansion
- Chainsaw manufacturers to emphasize on the development of eco-friendly equipment.For instance, Husqvarna offers X-torq, E-Tech II, and Auto Tunetechnology in its chainsaws to increase the demand in the market
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue and Units | 2018−2024
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by product types, end-user types, and geography.
- Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 25 othervendors.
Chainsaw Market – Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by product types, end-user types, and geography.
- The commercial sector is likely to witness an incremental growth of over $800 million during the forecast period. The sector is expected to growata CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
- Gas-powered chainsawsare the largest segment occupying over 70% of the market revenue. The segment is expected to gain demand during the forecast period.
- Market Segmentation by Product Types
- Gas-powered Chainsaw
- Electric-powered Chainsaw
- Battery-powered Chainsaw
- Market Segmentation by End-user Types
- Commercial
- Residential
Chainsaw Market – Dynamics
Increasing technological innovations are expected to give rise chainsaws that are lightweight, safe, noise and vibration reduced, and efficient. Lightweight chainsaws tend to offer high flexibility for performing challenging jobs such as pruning.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Growth:
- Construction Sector to Drive the Chainsaw Market
- Increased Technological Innovations to increase Demand
- Preferencetoward Eco-friendly Chainsaw Products
Chainsaw Market –Geography
North America was the largest segment in the global chainsaw market, accounting for a market share of over 40% in terms of revenue in 2018. Factors such as the favorable fixed investment climate, along with acceleration in economic activities, are expected to increase the forest equipment demand in North America.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Nordic
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Major Vendors
- STIHL
- Husqvarna Group
- Blount International
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- STIGA
Other vendors include Makita Corp., MTD Products, Yamabiko Corp., The Toro Company, EMAK, Techtronic Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, Globe Tools Group, Zomax GROUP, SUMEC, WEN Products, AL-KO KOBER, Snow Joe, Hitachi Power Tools, Lowe's Companies (Kobalt) , Pellenc, Einhell Germany,Generac Power Systems Inc., Positec Tool, Active, Chervon, Cobra, Rochford Garden Machinery, Talon Tough Tools, and R&R Products.
