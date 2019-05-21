The Global Chainsaw Market to Reach Revenues of Over $4.5 Billion During the Period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global chainsaw market is expected to reach over $4.5 billionby 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018−2024. The report offers market share in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Around $3.50 billion incremental revenue opportunities to be capitalized in the next five years in the chainsaw market Increasing demand for chainsaws and growing awareness toward safety regulations in the construction sector to positively impact the global chainsaw market Since the gas-powered chainsaws segment accounted for over 70% of market share in 2018,multiple innovations in features, including horsepower, torque capacities, and mobility,are expected to increase the demand for gas-powered chainsawsduring the forecast period Leaf blowers are likely to dominatethe commercial application segment market. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2018–2024. North America is likely to dominate the global chainsaw market in terms of revenue and unit shipments during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements and product expansion Chainsaw manufacturers to emphasize on the development of eco-friendly equipment.For instance, Husqvarna offers X-torq, E-Tech II, and Auto Tunetechnology in its chainsaws to increase the demand in the market

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue and Units | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by product types, end-user types, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 25 othervendors.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/chainsaw-market-size-industry-analysis#requestsample

Chainsaw Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by product types, end-user types, and geography.

The commercial sector is likely to witness an incremental growth of over $800 million during the forecast period. The sector is expected to growata CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The sector is expected to growata CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Gas-powered chainsawsare the largest segment occupying over 70% of the market revenue. The segment is expected to gain demand during the forecast period.

- Market Segmentation by Product Types

Gas-powered Chainsaw

Electric-powered Chainsaw

Battery-powered Chainsaw

- Market Segmentation by End-user Types

Commercial

Residential

Chainsaw Market – Dynamics

Increasing technological innovations are expected to give rise chainsaws that are lightweight, safe, noise and vibration reduced, and efficient. Lightweight chainsaws tend to offer high flexibility for performing challenging jobs such as pruning.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Growth:

Construction Sector to Drive the Chainsaw Market

Increased Technological Innovations to increase Demand

Preferencetoward Eco-friendly Chainsaw Products

Chainsaw Market –Geography

North America was the largest segment in the global chainsaw market, accounting for a market share of over 40% in terms of revenue in 2018. Factors such as the favorable fixed investment climate, along with acceleration in economic activities, are expected to increase the forest equipment demand in North America.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/chainsaw-market-size-industry-analysis#requestsample

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

STIHL

Husqvarna Group

Blount International

Robert Bosch Gmbh

STIGA

Other vendors include Makita Corp., MTD Products, Yamabiko Corp., The Toro Company, EMAK, Techtronic Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, Globe Tools Group, Zomax GROUP, SUMEC, WEN Products, AL-KO KOBER, Snow Joe, Hitachi Power Tools, Lowe's Companies (Kobalt) , Pellenc, Einhell Germany,Generac Power Systems Inc., Positec Tool, Active, Chervon, Cobra, Rochford Garden Machinery, Talon Tough Tools, and R&R Products.

Explore our https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/category/automotive-mobilityConsumer Goods & Retail Technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence