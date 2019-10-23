The Global Coding and Marking in Food and Beverages Market to Reach Revenues of Over $3.7 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the Coding and Marking in Food and Beverages Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global coding and marking in food and beverages market is set to offer incremental growth revenues worth $1.36 billion during the forecast period due to the emergence of new markets across geographies and multiplication of stock keeping units. With more than 65% of US adults looking to prioritize socially conscious and healthy food products, the demand for having adequate, clear, and necessary information printed on packages remains imminent on vendors. The surge in the e-commerce market in APAC countries is further expected to boost the demand for efficient markups for food and beverage products packed under secondary packaging modes Factors such as permanent etching of codes, elimination of ink involvement, and high quality and feasibility in the food and beverage sector are set to drive the laser coding technology market The rise in traditional brands and a high demand for international supplements and convenient packaging of products are set to drive the demand in countries such as China , Japan , India , Germany , the US, and France . Compliance with regulatory legislation continues to draw significant the vendor's attention toward necessary coding and marking solutions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology type, product mix, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 21 other vendors.

Coding and Marking in Food and Beverages Market – Segmentation

With modern consumers becoming smarter in terms of purchase decisions, the market for packaged food products with information is becoming highly popular

The laser and CIJ technology segments are expected to increase their market shares during the forecast period. Lasers systems are free of consumables such as ink; hence, they are low on maintenance.

The growth in the food and beverage industry has fueled the demand for better quality inks in the market. However, adherence to industry standards, policies, and regulations remains highly crucial for coding and marking ink manufacturers.

Market Segmentation by Technology Type

Continuous Inkjet Coding (CIJ)

Laser

Thermal Transfer Overprinters (TTO)

Thermal Inkjet Printers (TIJ)

Piezo Inkjet (PIJ)

Valve Inkjet (VIJ)

Print and Apply Label Machines (PALM)

Market Segmentation by Product Mix

Equipment

Consumables

Spare Parts and Aftermarket

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Coding and Marking in Food and Beverages Market – Dynamics

One of the key drivers, which has aided the demand for coding and marking solutions in the last few years is the growing need for transparency in product details among consumers. Consumers are turning smarter and conscious in terms of purchasing. This, in turn, has led them to scrutinize product details, specifications, ingredients, and other relevant information. Hence, the rise in product transparency is driving the demand for effective coding and marking solutions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Leveraging Diverse Trade Platforms

Strategic Collaborations: A Way Forward

Capitalizing on Laser Coding Potential

Evolving Secondary Packaging Demand

Coding and Marking in Food and Beverages Market –Geography

The coding and marking market is well diversified across the globe. In 2018, APAC dominated the market, followed by Europe and North America. The APAC market is expected to witness a rapid growth rate due to the high demand for coding and marking equipment applicable in the food & beverages sector during the forecast period. The steady growth of the North American market is due to the high importance attached to providing product information and specifications of print standards. Further, the coding and marking industry is likely to grow due to the expansion of the packaging industry. The coding and marking market in Europe is mature. Western European countries are reaching the saturation level. Hence, their growth rates are comparatively less than global averages. Regulations are driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Turkey



Poland



Benelux



Scandinavia

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentin

MEA

South Africa



Iran



Nigeria



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors Profiled in the Report are

Brother Industries

Danaher

Dover

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ITW

Other Prominent Vendors - ANSER Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Control Print, EBS Elektronische Beschriftungs-Systeme (EBS Ink-Jet Systeme), Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment, Iconotech, ID Technology, InkJet, KEYENCE, Koenig & Bauer AG, Kortho Coding and Marking, Linx Printing Technologies, Macsa ID, Matthews International, Paul Leibinger, REA Elektronik, SATO Holdings, Squid Ink, Weber Marking Systems, Xaar, and Zanasi.

