The Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach Revenues of Over $6 Billion by 2024- Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Data Center Cooling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the global data center cooling market is expected to reach revenues of $6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR ofover 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2018, around 60 hyperscale data center projects were either opened or under construction worldwide providing a major boost to the market growth. A majority of the data center development in the US and Europe is leveraging free cooling systems. Mega data center projects are identifying difficult-to-get approvals in the use of water to cool down facilities. This is prompting operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up water consumption in data centers. Vendors such as Asetek, CoolIT Systems, and Green Revolution Cooling are showcasingan increased interest for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling solutions through OEM partners. The use of indirect evaporative cooling technique in Latin America and Australia increased in 2018.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by cooling infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 21 other prominent vendors

Data Center Cooling Market– Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by cooling infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, and geography

The market for data center cooling systems is expected to reach $5 billion in 2024

in 2024 Water-based cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period as the adoption of free cooling chillers,which provide high efficiency at a reduced cost is growing

The market for economizers and evaporative coolers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2018−2024. Several data centers developed in North America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , and Nordic are likely to benefitfrom free cooling techniques; hence the adoption of indirect evaporative cooling systems is likely to grow in the next few years

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

Cooling Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Technique

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chiller Units

Cooling Tower and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Latin America

APAC

Data Center Cooling Market –Dynamics

The development of mega data centers is likely to increase the demand for wholesale colocation services during the forecast period 2019-2024. Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Switch, CyrusOne, and AWS are the major investors in the mega data centers.In 2018, Apple and Google announced their plan to invest $10 billion and $13 billion, respectively, in data center projects across the US in the next five years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Increased Modular Data Center Deployment

Introduction of District Heating by Data Centers

Increased Adoption of Automation and Monitoring Solutions

Innovations in Cooling Infrastructure

Data Center Cooling Market –Geography

Equinix, Interxion, Digital Realty, ST Telemedia (VIRTUS), Zenium (CyrusOne), and Digital Realty are the leading data center operators in Western Europe. Vendors are procuring evaporative/adiabatic coolers and free-cooling chillers to cool their facilities due to the availability of over 6,000 hours per year of free-cooling. The adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions is likely to emerge as the major trend in the Western European data center market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Colombia

Europe

Western Europe



UK





Germany





France





Netherlands





Others



Nordic



Sweden





Denmark





Finland & Iceland

&



Norway



Central & Eastern Europe



Russia & Czech Republic

&



Poland & Austria

&



Other Countries

Middle East

GCC





Other Countries



Africa



South Africa





Kenya





Nigeria





Others

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Others



Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Rest of APAC

Major Vendors

Airedale Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors include 3M, AIRSYS, Alfa Laval, Allied Control, Asetek, ClimateWorx International, Climaveneta, Condair Group, Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette), CoolIT Systems, Daikin Applied, Data Aire, Delta Group, Emicon, Green Revolution Cooling, KyotoCooling, Motivair Corp., Munters, Nortek Air Solutions, Nortek Humidity, Pentair, Qcooling, Renovoair Zhuhai Co., Swegon, Trane, United Technologies (CARRIER), Vigilent, and Wakefield-Vette.

