The Global Data Center Generator Market to Generate Revenues of over $4 billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Power reliability challenges and need to offer higher availability services will continue to drive the demand for data center generators.

Central and Eastern European market contributed to around 10% of the share in Europe data center generator market.

data center generator market. India to contribute around 25% of installed power capacity in APAC data center market by 2024.

to contribute around 25% of installed power capacity in APAC data center market by 2024. DRUPS systems has gained higher traction across data centers in Southeast Asia , Latin America and Australia markets.

, and markets. Over 15 MW hyperscale data center investments have grown significantly worldwide contributing to > 2 MW generator market share.

Most of the data center operators are involved in installation of generator systems in N+N redundant configuration.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by systems, capacity, tier standards, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 8 key vendors and 12 other vendors.

Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation

The market is witnessing the installation of diesel generators with power capacity over 2 MW through hyperscale facility development.

The adoption of DRUPS systems is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period irrespective of the domination of diesel/gas gensets. Although these systems provide an efficiency of over 96% and eliminate the use of separate UPS and generator systems, the usage of DRUPS systems is gaining increased traction.

Several facilities built in recent times are of tier III standards due to the growing need of N+N redundant configuration to support mission-critical applications during power outages.

Market Segmentation by Generator Capacity

Below 1 MW

1–2 MW

Greater than 2 MW

Market Segmentation by Systems

Generators

DRUPS Systems

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Generator Market – Dynamics

Data centers consume more energy than other companies having on-premises IT infrastructure. A data center can consume energy equivalent to 15,000 houses; thus, they need a reliable power supply and rely on dependable backup power supply systems such as generators to prevent data loss, customer dissatisfaction, or lost business in the event of a power outage. Data center operators are involved in selection of generators that aid these provides to abide to stringent regulations regarding control over carbon emission. Increase in growth of hyperscale development and vendors innovative product offerings will continue to grow the market for the next five years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing construction of data centers by colocation service providers

Increasing construction of hyperscale data centers

Increasing adoption of automation and monitoring solutions

Focus on Regulations of the procurement and use of generator systems

Data Center Generator Market –Geography

In terms of installed power capacity, the US is the leading region. Colocation and telecommunications service providers, coupled with hyperscale cloud data center developers, are the main contributors to revenue in the US. Many colocation facilities in the US are involved in procurement of generator systems with capacity of over 2 MW. The market has witnessed increase in construction of wholesale colocation spaces with a minimum data hall capacity of 3 MW in recent times. The other regions covered in the report are APAC, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North Americas

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Others

Nordic

Sweden



Finland & Iceland

&

Norway



Denmark

Central and Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Austria and Poland

and

Others

Middle East

GCC Countries



Other Countries

Africa

South Africa



Nigeria



Kenya



Others

APAC

China and Hong Kong

and

Southeast Asia



India



Australia and New Zealand

and

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Other Countries

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Cummins

Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

Generac Power Systems

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls Royce Power Systems AG)

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

Other vendors include - Aggreko, Atlas Copco, DEUTZ, Hitzinger, Inmesol, Innio, KOEL (Kirloskar Group), Mitsubishi, Perkins, Piller Group, Onis Visa, Pramac.

