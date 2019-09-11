The Global Data Center Power Market to Reach Revenues of Over $16 Billion by 2024 - Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Data Center Power Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the global data center power market is expected to reach revenues of over $16 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In terms of capacity installed, the contribution of the US data center power market was around 35% between January 2018 and June 2019 . Hyperscale service providers such as Apple, Google, and Facebook are leading adopters of renewable procurement infrastructure. Colocation data centers witnessed an increased penetration of lithium-ion UPS systems in 2018. Russia and the Czech Republic accounted for over 50% by capacity installed and investment in the Central and Eastern European market in 2018. Several data centers in Latin America and Africa are built with capacity of less than 5 MW, however, a few facilities are exceeding 10 MW capacity. The data center investment in Southeast Asia is moving beyond Singapore and is witnessing high-capacity facility development in Thailand and Indonesia .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of the market by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key power infrastructure vendors and 34 other prominent power infrastructure vendors.

Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

The UPS systems used within data centers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Generators having capacity greater than 2 MW dominated the global data center power market in 2018. The increasing deployment of these generators in mega data centers is expected to increase the revenue share during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Others

Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

<=500 kVA

500-1000 kVA

>1000kVA

Market Segmentation by Generators

<=1 MW

1MW-2MW

>2MW

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I and Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Latin America

Data Center Power Market – Dynamics

The increasing data center power consumption and the growing environmental consciousness have led many data center service providers to procure and purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their existing and upcoming facilities worldwide. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increased Usage of Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to reduce Power Loss in AC to DC Conversion

Availability of Power Resources and Tax Incentives

Increased Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Data Center Power Market –Geography

The US dominates the data center power market in the Americas, with colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government organizations investing billions of dollars. The construction of data centers in the US and Canada will mostly be Tier III and Tier IV standards, whereas in Latin America, Tier III data centers are likely to dominate the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Americas

US



Canada

Latin Americas

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands

Nordic

Sweden



Denmark



Finland



Iceland



Norway

Central & Eastern Europe

Poland



Austria



Russia



Czech Republic

Middle East

GCC Countries



Other Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Other Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other Countries



Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Rest of APAC

Major Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other vendors include AEG Power Solutions, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Bachmann, Black Box Network Services, Bloom Energy, Chatsworth Product, Cisco Systems, Controlled Power Company, Crenlo, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel, Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Hitech Power Protection, Hitzinger, KOEL, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Pramac, Riello UPS, Rittal, KSTAR, Socomec Group, Toshiba, Virtual Power Systems, Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA) and ZincFive.

