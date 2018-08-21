The Global Disposable IV Products Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors Covered are 3M, Baxter, BD, Fresenius, ICU Medical, and Smiths Group

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Disposable IV Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable IV Products Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing adoption of home healthcare users. Home IV solution therapy is becoming increasingly popular among patients globally. The increase in the aging population promotes the use of disposable products since IV infusion enable patients to be discharged from the hospitals early and recuperate in their homes using home IV infusions.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising occurrence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and CVDs have significantly increased owing to factors such as the increase in urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and an unbalanced diet.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the side effects of IV therapy. The IV therapy is associated with side effects and complications such as phlebitis, an inflammation of the veins, which can result in other side effects for patients.

Key Vendors

3M

Baxter

BD

Fresenius

ICU Medical

Smiths Group

Key Topics Covered







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption by home healthcare users

Increased demand for vitamin and iron infusions

Rise in M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Baxter

BD

Fresenius

ICU Medical

Smiths Group

