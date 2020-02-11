The Global Invisible Orthodontics Market to Reach Revenues of Over $11 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Invisible Orthodontics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global invisible orthodontics market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local players. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve their expertise in the market. The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry including invisible orthodontics, for the correction of malocclusion is contributing to the higher uptake of invisible orthodontic appliances worldwide. Clear aligners segment accounted for the largest market share of the global invisible orthodontics market in 2019 and is likely to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America , especially the US, dominated the global invisible orthodontics market. Also, North America is expected to witness highest absolute and incremental growth over the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, patient group, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Segmentation

The growing demand for aesthetically attractive braces for orthodontic treatment is expected to drive the demand for lingual braces. These braces are fixed at the back of the teeth, which make them nearly invisible from the front. The braces offer customized options depending on the patient's requirements and provide high comfort.

Advances in orthodontic technology have made treatment more comfortable and less noticeable. These cosmetic dentistry products are now designed with CAD/CAM and 3-D technology, hence offered precise and accurate solutions for misaligned teeth in adults. Advanced treatment options are focused on minimizing the appearance of the appliance to fit any lifestyle of adults better.

Dental and orthodontic clinics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR on account of the increasing number of private clinics as well as solo dental practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Large dental clinics are entering into partnerships with invisible orthodontics vendors, thereby boosting growth.

Market Segmentation by Product

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

Adults

Children & Adolescents

Market Segmentation by End-users

Dental Clinics & Orthodontic Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Service Organizations

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Dynamics

The demand for invisible orthodontic treatment among teenagers or young adults is growing, including esthetic appliances during the treatment of malocclusions. Since appearance acts as a motivation among the teenage population, the invisible orthodontics has become a choice for teenagers due to its invisibility and aesthetic appearance compared to traditional brackets. The adolescent period is attributed to a period of developmental and psychological instability. The self-esteem levels are also high in childhood and adolescence.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing IncidenCE of Malocclusion

Higher Penetration of Clear Aligners in Developed Regions

Increase in Adoption of CAD/CAM Technology

Vendors Growing Focus on Customized Invisible Orthodontic Appliances

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Geography

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate due to a large pool of population with dental disorders such as malocclusion and high demand for aesthetic products for dental treatment. The demand is likely to be driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high-quality product availability, and extensive reach of innovative products. Moreover, the region has a presence of major key vendors offering a diverse range of aesthetic dentistry products. The US orthodontics market size is expected to grow during the forecast period. Canada is also likely to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of malocclusion conditions that resulted in the increased need for orthodontic devices, as well as driving the demand for invisible orthodontic devices.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Align Technology

Danaher

3M

Institut Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

Other vendors include - American Orthodontics, Clearbite Aligners, ClearPath Healthcare Services, DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard Förster, Geniova Technologies, Henry Schein Orthodontics, Orthos, SCHEU-DENTAL, BioMers Products, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, G&H Orthodontics, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Shanghai EA Medical Instruments, SmileDirectClub, TP Orthodontics, Voodoo Manufacturing.

