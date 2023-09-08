The Global Market for AgriTech Report 2024-2034: Navigating the AgriTech Boom

08 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET
Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) utilizes advanced solutions, from genetic engineering to sensors and robotics, to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the agricultural sector. The AgriTech sector is rapidly growing to meet rising food demand sustainably. This report provides deep analysis of key technologies transforming the future of agriculture
New technological advancements and renewable methods are radically transforming the sector, exploiting new developments in automation, drone technology, biochemicals, precision framing and more.
The Global Market for AgriTech 2024-2034 provides an in-depth analysis of this thriving sector and provides a sectoral breakdown as follows:
- Vertical Farming
- Aeroponics
- Hydroponics
- Aquaponics
- LEDs and lighting
- Automation
- Crop Biotech
- Gene modification
- Genome editing
- Gene silencing
- Synthetic biology
- Selective breeding
- Seed treatments
- Smart Farming
- Agribots and autonomous tractors
- Crops monitoring & analytics
- Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics
- Drones and satellites
- Marketplace operators
- Biostimulants and Biopesticides
- Microbials
- Biochemicals
- Semiochemicals
- Natural biostimulants and pesticides
- Mineral-based pesticides
- Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP)
- Biotic agents
- Natural Fertilizers
- Biofertilizers
- Nitrogen-fixing
- Phosphate
- Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR)
- Compost
- Organic
- Animal-based
- Plant-based
- Mineral-based
- Livestock Biotech
- Genetic Engineering
- Precision breeding
- Vaccines and drugs
- Feed Additives
- Other markets including nanobubbles, agrivoltaics and CO2 capture and utilization
The report covers the key market drivers, trends and challenges facing the AgriTech market. It analyses funding and investments from 2020-2023. Additionally the report includes market maps per sector, SWOT analysis, by market and global revenues to 2034, by technology areas and regions.
The report includes comprehensive company profiles of 600+ key players including:
- AeroFarms
- AFINGENA
- AgBiome
- AgBoost
- Agragene
- AgriWebb
- Anuvia
- Arcadia Biosciences
- Ascribe Bioscience
- Ascus Biosciences
- BASF
- Bayer
- BeeHero
- Benson Hill
- Biocentis
- Bioceres Crop Solutions
- BioConsortia
- Biotangents
- Breedr
- Brightseed
- Brotherton Seed Company
- Ceradis
- CINIS Fertilizer
- Corteva
- Croptix
- Cytophage Technologies
- Dahlia Robotics
- Enko Chem
- Epicrop Technologies
- Farmers Edge
- FutureFeed
- Gardin
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Grace Breeding
- Growcentia
- GrowX
- Halter
- Hester Biosciences
- Holganix
- Infarm
- Isagro SpA
- John Deere
- Kamterter
- Kaiima
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Kroger
- Kula Bio
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Mazen Animal Health
- Microendo
- Microprep Technologies
- MoA Technology Ltd
- MyForest Foods
- N-Drip
- NanoSUR
- Nitrogenics
- NVIDIA
- Phospholutions
- Phytoform
- Pivot Bio
- PlantArcBio
- Plenty
- Pluton Biosciences
- Puregene A
- Reazent
- Resurrect Bio Ltd.
- Rizobater
- RNAissance
- SaliCrop
- Sea Forest
- Seipasa
- Semios
- Sigma AgriScience
- Solasta Bio
- Takara Bio
- Tevel Aerobotics Technologies
- TL Biolabs
- Tracegrow
- TrueAlgae
- Vestaron
- Vive Crop Protection
- WeedOut
- Wyvern
- Yield 10 Bioscience
- Zymergen
