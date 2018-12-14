The Global Market for Anthrax Treatment (2019-2023) - Bayer, Elusys Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions are the Leading Players
07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Anthrax Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anthrax treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 8% by 2023.
The increase in funding for research on anthrax vaccine across the globe is likely to boost the market growth. The new funding will allow additional vaccine characterization and inspection of mucosal immune response.
Development of novel therapies for treatment of anthrax
There has been an increase in the development of novel therapies for anthrax due to the increasing threat of exposure to Bacillus anthracis among civilian populations and military forces.
Challenges associated with early diagnosis
There are challenges associated with early diagnosis of anthrax. Several anthrax cases have gone undetected. Such cases pose a threat to the anthrax treatment market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Several companies are developing vaccines and therapeutics for bioterrorism-associated anthrax including Elusys Therapeutics.
Key Players
- Bayer
- Elusys Therapeutics
- Emergent BioSolutions
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in research funding
- Increase in development of new therapies
- Development of vaccines against bioterrorism-associated anthrax
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bayer
- Elusys Therapeutics
- Emergent BioSolutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4fwpj/the_global_market?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article