The Global Market for Anthrax Treatment (2019-2023) - Bayer, Elusys Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions are the Leading Players

The "Global Anthrax Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anthrax treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 8% by 2023.

The increase in funding for research on anthrax vaccine across the globe is likely to boost the market growth. The new funding will allow additional vaccine characterization and inspection of mucosal immune response.

Development of novel therapies for treatment of anthrax

There has been an increase in the development of novel therapies for anthrax due to the increasing threat of exposure to Bacillus anthracis among civilian populations and military forces.

Challenges associated with early diagnosis

There are challenges associated with early diagnosis of anthrax. Several anthrax cases have gone undetected. Such cases pose a threat to the anthrax treatment market.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Several companies are developing vaccines and therapeutics for bioterrorism-associated anthrax including Elusys Therapeutics.

Key Players

Bayer

Elusys Therapeutics

Emergent BioSolutions

