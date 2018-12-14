The Global Market for Anthrax Treatment (2019-2023) - Bayer, Elusys Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions are the Leading Players

The "Global Anthrax Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anthrax treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 8% by 2023.

The increase in funding for research on anthrax vaccine across the globe is likely to boost the market growth. The new funding will allow additional vaccine characterization and inspection of mucosal immune response.

Development of novel therapies for treatment of anthrax

There has been an increase in the development of novel therapies for anthrax due to the increasing threat of exposure to Bacillus anthracis among civilian populations and military forces.

Challenges associated with early diagnosis

There are challenges associated with early diagnosis of anthrax. Several anthrax cases have gone undetected. Such cases pose a threat to the anthrax treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Several companies are developing vaccines and therapeutics for bioterrorism-associated anthrax including Elusys Therapeutics.

Key Players

  • Bayer
  • Elusys Therapeutics
  • Emergent BioSolutions

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

  • Pipeline analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in research funding
  • Increase in development of new therapies
  • Development of vaccines against bioterrorism-associated anthrax

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bayer
  • Elusys Therapeutics
  • Emergent BioSolutions

