The Global Market for Biocides 2018-2023: Paints & Coatings - The Fastest Growing Application

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biocides Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biocides market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.22% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The market is driven by the increasing number of water treatment plants, along with the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. However, the market is restrained by regulations on chlorine.

Growing Water Treatment Market Driving the Market







Biocides are majorly used in water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, especially near the coastal regions. Therefore, with the growing market for water treatment in Middle Eastern economies, such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia, in response to diminishing fresh water resources, is expected to drive the market.







Middle Eastern economies have nearly USD 42 billion worth of water and wastewater projects in the pipeline, in the next 10 years. These government have taken several initiatives to deal with water scarcity and for promoting the growth of water treatment facilities.







There has been an increase in the commercialization of new concepts for desalination, including forward osmosis, membrane distillation, tri-hybrid applications using nano-filtration, and low-temperature distillation. These technologies are expected to increase efficiency and decrease energy requirement, thereby driving the market.







Paints & Coatings the Fastest Growing Application







Based on application, water treatment is the dominant application, accounting for approximately 30% of the market share, however, the paints & coatings application is expected to be the fastest-growing application. This is in response to the growing construction and automobile industry globally, which is expected to drive the market.







Growing residential units in the economies in Asia-Pacific, like China and India, and increasing automobile production are expected to drive the market.







North America holds the Largest Market Share







North America accounted for the largest share of biocides in 2017. The United States is the largest market in this region. Factors, such as growing end-user industries, like water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc., are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.







The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment application. The organization also estimated a capital investment of about USD 600 billion toward its improvement in the next two decades, and it is focusing on the usage of biological water treatment.







In addition, the demand for paints & coatings has increased in the construction industry, with increasing construction-related expenditure in the non-residential sector.







Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Report



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Study Assumptions



1.4 Study Deliverables



1.5 Research Phases







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Insight



3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis



3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants



3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services



3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry







4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers



4.1.1 Growing Water Treatment Plants



4.1.2 Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry



4.1.3 Other Drivers



4.2 Restraints



4.2.1 Environmental Issues on Usage of Chlorine



4.2.2 Indulgence of False Labelling



4.2.3 Other Restraints



4.3 Opportunities



4.3.1 Growing Awareness in the Agriculture Sector



4.3.2 Other Opportunities







5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market size, Growth, and Forecast)



5.1 By Type



5.1.1 Halogen Compounds



5.1.2 Metallic Compounds



5.1.3 Organosulfurs



5.1.4 Organic Acid



5.1.5 Phenolics



5.1.6 Others



5.2 By Application



5.2.1 Water Treatment



5.2.2 Personal Care



5.2.3 Wood Preservation



5.2.4 Food & Beverage



5.2.5 Paints & Coatings



5.2.6 Others







6. Regional Market Analysis (Market size, Growth, and Forecast)



6.1 Asia-Pacific



6.1.1 China



6.1.2 India



6.1.3 Japan



6.1.4 South Korea



6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6.2 North America



6.2.1 United States



6.2.2 Canada



6.2.3 Mexico



6.2.4 Rest of North America



6.3 Europe



6.3.1 Germany



6.3.2 United Kingdom



6.3.3 Italy



6.3.4 France



6.3.5 Spain



6.3.6 Rest of Europe



6.4 Rest of the World







7. Competitive Landscape



7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements



7.2 Market Share Analysis**



7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players







8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)



8.1 AkzoNobel NV



8.2 Albemarle Corporation



8.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated



8.4 BASF SE



8.5 BWA Water Additives



8.6 Clariant



8.7 DowDuPont



8.8 Ecolab



8.9 Lonza



8.10 Lubrizol



8.11 Merck KGaA



8.12 Solvay



8.13 Thor



8.14 Troy Corporation



8.15 Valtris Specialty Chemicals



*List not exhaustive







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44hfrr/the_global_market?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

