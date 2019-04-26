The Global Market for Bronchoscopes to 2023: Growing Interest in Transbronchial Cryobiopsy (TBCB)
Apr 26, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bronchoscopes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bronchoscopes market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023. The expanding applications of bronchoscopy is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
Technological advances have resulted in the expansion of applications of bronchoscopy in the diagnosis and management of various airway and lung diseases. This field has already become an essential tool in pulmonology as it not only helps in diagnosing pulmonary pathologies but also helps in understanding the pathophysiology of some diseases. Such rising applications will further contribute significantly to the bronchoscopes market growth in the forthcoming years.
Expanding applications of bronchoscopy
One of the growth drivers of the global bronchoscopes market is the expanding applications of bronchoscopy. The integration of ultrasound with bronchoscopy and the use of lasers along with bronchoscopes have increased the therapeutic utility of bronchoscopy.
The high cost of bronchoscopy
One of the challenges in the growth of the global bronchoscopes market is the high cost of bronchoscopy. Many medium and smaller hospitals that have a patient turnover, which is low to justify the high initial investment, cannot afford EBUS bronchoscopy in their facilities.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Ambu A/S
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- HOYA Corporation
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Olympus Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Flexible bronchoscopes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rigid bronchoscopes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes
- Emergence of ENB & OCT as new bronchoscopy techniques
- Growing interest in transbronchial cryobiopsy (TBCB)
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambu A/S
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- HOYA Corporation
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Olympus Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
