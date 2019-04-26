The Global Market for Bronchoscopes to 2023: Growing Interest in Transbronchial Cryobiopsy (TBCB)

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bronchoscopes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bronchoscopes market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023. The expanding applications of bronchoscopy is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Technological advances have resulted in the expansion of applications of bronchoscopy in the diagnosis and management of various airway and lung diseases. This field has already become an essential tool in pulmonology as it not only helps in diagnosing pulmonary pathologies but also helps in understanding the pathophysiology of some diseases. Such rising applications will further contribute significantly to the bronchoscopes market growth in the forthcoming years.

Expanding applications of bronchoscopy

One of the growth drivers of the global bronchoscopes market is the expanding applications of bronchoscopy. The integration of ultrasound with bronchoscopy and the use of lasers along with bronchoscopes have increased the therapeutic utility of bronchoscopy.



The high cost of bronchoscopy



One of the challenges in the growth of the global bronchoscopes market is the high cost of bronchoscopy. Many medium and smaller hospitals that have a patient turnover, which is low to justify the high initial investment, cannot afford EBUS bronchoscopy in their facilities.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Ambu A/S

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Flexible bronchoscopes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rigid bronchoscopes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes

Emergence of ENB & OCT as new bronchoscopy techniques

Growing interest in transbronchial cryobiopsy (TBCB)

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ambu A/S

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

