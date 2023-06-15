The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers: Demand in Tons per Market, Historical, Current and Forecast to 2033

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an essential resource for anyone involved in the sustainable materials industry. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, cellulose nanofiber capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

Cellulose nanofibers, also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.

Production is now at the industrial scale (mainly in Japan) with multi-ton production servicing the hygiene products, packaging, automotive, composites, medicine, textiles and plastics markets.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Industry news 2020-2023.

Commercialized products incorporating CNFs.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market, historical, current and forecast to 2033.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets. Markets covered include Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Electronics, Batteries, Aerospace and 3D printing.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 148 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 OVERVIEW OF CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Other "nanocellulose" types

2.2.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals

2.2.1.1 Synthesis

2.2.1.2 Properties

2.2.1.3 Production

2.2.1.4 Applications

2.2.2 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

2.2.2.1 Production

2.2.2.2 Applications

2.2.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.3 Properties

2.4 Feedstocks

2.5 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers

2.6 Synthesis and Production methods

2.6.1 Acid hydrolysis

2.6.2 TEMPO oxidation

2.6.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation

2.6.4 Ball milling

2.6.5 Cryocrushing

2.6.6 High-shear grinding

2.6.7 Green production methods

2.6.7.1 Ultrasonication

2.6.7.2 High-pressure homogenization

2.6.8 Recent methods

2.6.8.1 Microwave irradiation

2.6.8.2 Enzymatic processing

2.6.8.3 Deep eutectic solvents (DESs)

2.6.8.4 Pulsed electric field

2.6.8.5 Electron beam irradiation

2.7 Applications of cellulose nanofibers

3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

4.1 Standards

4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

4.1.2 American National Standards

4.1.3 CSA Group

4.2 Toxicity

4.3 Regulation

5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN

6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING

7 CNF-BASED COMMERICAL PRODUCTS

8 INDUSTRY NEWS 2020-23

9 MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

9.1 Composites

9.1.1 Market overview

9.1.2 Applications

9.1.2.1 Automotive composites

9.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging

9.1.2.3 Barrier packaging

9.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites

9.1.2.5 Construction composites

9.1.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.1.4 Product developers

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market overview

9.2.2 Applications

9.2.2.1 Composites

9.2.2.2 Air intake components

9.2.2.3 Tires

9.2.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.2.4 Product developers

9.3 Buildings and construction

9.3.1 Market overview

9.3.2 Applications

9.3.2.1 Sandwich composites

9.3.2.2 Cement additives

9.3.2.3 Pump primers

9.3.2.4 Thermal insulation and damping

9.3.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.3.4 Product developers

9.4 Paper and board packaging

9.4.1 Market overview

9.4.2 Applications

9.4.2.1 Reinforcement and barrier

9.4.2.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films

9.4.2.3 Paperboard coatings

9.4.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.4.4 Product developers

9.5 Textiles and apparel

9.5.1 Market overview

9.5.2 Applications

9.5.2.1 CNF deodorizer and odour reducer (antimicrobial) in adult and child diapers

9.5.2.2 Footwear

9.5.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.5.4 Product developer profiles

9.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

9.6.1 Market overview

9.6.2 Applications

9.6.2.1 Wound dressings

9.6.2.2 Drug delivery stabilizers

9.6.2.3 Tissue engineering scaffolds

9.6.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.6.4 Product developers

9.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

9.7.1 Market overview

9.7.2 Applications

9.7.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.7.4 Product developers

9.8 Paints and coatings

9.8.1 Market overview

9.8.2 Applications

9.8.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.8.4 Product developers

9.9 Aerogels

9.9.1 Market overview

9.9.2 Global market in tons to 2033

9.9.3 Product developers

9.10 Oil and gas

9.10.1 Market overview

9.10.2 Applications

9.10.2.1 Oil recovery applications (fracturing fluid)

9.10.2.2 CNF Membranes for separation

9.10.2.3 Oil and gas fluids additives

9.10.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.10.4 Product developers

9.11 Filtration

9.11.1 Market overview

9.11.2 Applications

9.11.2.1 Membranes for selective absorption

9.11.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.11.4 Product developers

9.12 Rheology modifiers

9.12.1 Market overview

9.12.2 Applications

9.12.2.1 Food additives

9.12.2.2 Pickering stabilizers

9.12.2.3 Hydrogels

9.12.2.4 Cosmetics and skincare

9.12.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.12.4 Product developers

9.13 Other markets

9.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

9.13.1.1 Market assessment

9.13.1.2 Product developers

9.13.2 3D printing

9.13.2.1 Market assessment

9.13.2.2 Product developers

9.13.3 Aerospace

9.13.3.1 Market assessment

9.13.3.2 Product developers

9.13.4 Batteries

9.13.4.1 Market assessment

10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (148 company profiles)

11 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

11.1 Report scope

11.2 Research methodology

12 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wh069

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets