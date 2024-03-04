The Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035: The Pivotal Role of Green Hydrogen Production in Enabling Wider Adoption Across Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced through renewable energy powered electrolysis of water, rather than carbon-intensive methods like steam methane reforming. It has no associated carbon emissions. Electrolyzer technologies are crucial for scaling up production of green hydrogen. Electrolyzers use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gas streams. These electrochemical systems along with renewable energy sources like solar, wind or hydro power enable renewable hydrogen production.

Cost declines through technology innovations, manufacturing scale-up and more renewable electricity integration are vital to displace existing fossil-based hydrogen supplying refining, fertilizer and chemical industries today. As green hydrogen scales, it can provide a sustainable energy storage vector and decarbonize sectors like steel, ammonia and transportation (through synthetic fuels) that lack easy electrification routes, playing a major role in achieving global net zero targets.

The Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging hydrogen economy and the pivotal role of green hydrogen production in enabling wider adoption across industrial applications. Spanning over 300 pages, the report analyzes global energy demand scenarios and the potential for hydrogen to deliver deep decarbonization across sectors from transportation to steel manufacturing.

Detailed technology analysis focuses on next generation electrolysis techniques for scalable green hydrogen generation from water and renewable electricity. Comparative assessment of alkaline, polymer electrolyte membrane, anion exchange membrane and solid oxide electrolysis systems explores component materials, system configurations, costs, manufacturing challenges and key innovative companies developing these technologies.

Additional sections profile developments around hydrogen storage and distribution infrastructure including pipelines, compression and liquefaction. The utilization segment covers fuel cell electric vehicles, synthetic fuel production, ammonia synthesis and other hydrogen end-uses across aviation, shipping and heat/power sectors.

The report covers over 120 company profiles of major corporations, innovative start-ups and disruptive new entrants commercializing breakthroughs across the hydrogen value chain. Competencies span from advanced electrolyzer stacks to full solutions for onsite hydrogen generation, transportation fleets, renewable energy integration and industrial decarbonization projects.

Report contents include:

Overview of the hydrogen economy and production landscape

Analysis of global energy demand scenarios and hydrogen's decarbonization potential

Breakdown of the hydrogen value chain - production, storage/transport, utilization

Details on green hydrogen production methods, projects, and role in energy transition

In-depth technology analysis of next-gen electrolyzers: Alkaline (AWE) Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEMEL) Anion Exchange Membrane (AEMEL) Solid Oxide (SOEC)

Review of hydrogen storage and transportation infrastructure

Coverage of utilization applications: Fuel cell electric vehicles Synthetic e-fuel production Green ammonia production Renewable power and heat generation

Profiles of ~130 key companies across the hydrogen value chain: Industrial gas suppliers Emerging electrolyzer manufacturers Energy majors Chemical/ammonia companies Innovative start-ups

Hydrogen production analysis for global regions

Assessment of market challenges and growth drivers



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and production

2.4 Removing CO? emissions from hydrogen production

2.5 Hydrogen value chain

2.6 National hydrogen initiatives, policy and regulation

2.7 Market challenges

2.8 Industry developments 2020-2024

2.9 Market map

2.10 Global hydrogen production

3 GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

3.1 Overview

3.2 Green hydrogen projects

3.3 Motivation for use

3.4 Decarbonization

3.5 Comparative analysis

3.6 Role in energy transition

3.7 Renewable energy sources

3.8 SWOT analysis

4 ELECTROLYZER TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Balance of Plant

4.3 Monopolar vs bipolar electrolyzers

4.4 Characteristics

4.5 Advantages and disadvantages

4.6 Electrolyzer market

4.7 Alkaline water electrolyzers (AWE)

4.8 Anion exchange membrane electrolyzers (AEMEL)

4.9 Proton exchange membrane electrolyzers (PEMEL)

4.10 Solid oxide water electrolyzers (SOEC)

4.11 Other types

4.12 Costs

4.13 Water and land use for green hydrogen production

4.14 Electrolyzer manufacturing capacities

5 HYDROGEN STORAGE AND TRANSPORT

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Hydrogen transport methods

5.3 Hydrogen compression, liquefaction, storage

5.4 Market players

6 HYDROGEN UTILIZATION

6.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

6.2 Market overview

6.3 Alternative fuel production

6.4 Hydrogen Vehicles

6.5 Aviation

6.6 Ammonia production

6.7 Methanol production

6.8 Market overview

6.9 Steelmaking

6.10 Power & heat generation

6.11 Maritime

6.12 Fuel cell trains

7 COMPANY PROFILES

Advanced Ionics

Aemetis, Inc.

Air Products

Aker Horizons ASA

Alchemr, Inc.

Arcadia eFuels

AquaHydrex

AREVA H2Gen

Asahi Kasei

Atmonia

Avantium

BASF

Battolyser Systems

Blastr Green Steel

Bloom Energy

Boson Energy Ltd.

BP

Carbon Sink LLC

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Chevron Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen

Convion Ltd.

Cummins, Inc.

C-Zero

Dimensional Energy

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Dynelectro ApS

ENEOS Corporation

Elcogen AS

Electric Hydrogen

Elogen H2

Enapter

Equatic

Ergosup

Everfuel

EvolOH,

Flexens

FuelCell Energy

FuelPositive

Fusion Fuel

Genvia

Graforce

GeoPura

Greenlyte Carbon Technologies

Green Fuel

Green Hydrogen Systems

Heliogen

Hitachi Zosen

Hoeller Electrolyzer

Honda

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies

H2Electro

H2Greem

H2 Green Steel

H2Pro

H2U Technologies

H2Vector Energy Technologies

Hycamite TCD Technologies

HydrogenPro

Hygenco

HydGene Renewables

HydrogenPro

Hydrogenera

Hydrogenics

Hysata

Hystar

IdunnH2

Infinium Electrofuels

Ionomr Innovations

ITM Power

Kobelco

Kyros Hydrogen Solutions

Lhyfe S.A.

LONGi Hydrogen

McPhy Energy SAS

Matteco

NEL Hydrogen

Newtrace

Next Hydrogen Solutions

Norsk e-Fuel AS

OCOchem

Ohmium International

1s1 Energy

Ossus Biorenewables

OXCCU Tech Ltd.

OxEon Energy

Parallel Carbon

Peregrine Hydrogen

Beijing PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co.

Perpetual Next Technologies

Pherousa Green Shipping

Plagazi AB

Plenesys

Plug Power, Inc.

P2X Solutions Oy

QD-SOL Ltd.

Quantron AG

Qairos Energies

Resilient Energi

Ryze Hydrogen

SeeO2 Energy

Shell plc

Siemens Energy AG

SoHHytec SA

Sparc Hydrogen

Stargate Hydrogen

Storegga Geotechnologies

SungreenH2

SunHydrogen

Syzygy Plasmonics

Thiozen

Thyssenkrupp Nucera

TFP Hydrogen Products

Tokuyama

Total Energies

Tractebel Engie

Travertine Technologies

Tree Energy Solutions

Twelve Corporation

Verdagy

Zhero



