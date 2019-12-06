The Global Market for Healthcare, 2019: Industry Analysis, Technologies, Trends, Opportunities, Companies & Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Healthcare Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure and medical needs, the healthcare industry is expected to flourish in the future. The technological advancements and robust research and development in this space, is anticipated to boost this market in the coming years.



The healthcare industry is evolving in all its sub-domains such as medical devices, diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biotechnology. This report provides insights on emerging healthcare segments such as point of care diagnostics, antihypertensives and minimally invasive surgical devices.



Although, the healthcare industry is prospering, the companies are struggling in implementing effective ways to enter the market and sustain the competition, with thorough market knowledge.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets (HLC043F)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Defining POC Testing

Methodology

Report Summary

Major Findings

POC Product Segments

Blood Chemistry and Electrolytes

Cardiac Marker

Cholesterol Testing/Monitoring

Drug and Alcohol Screening

Glucose Testing and Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Hemoglobin and Hemostasis

Tumor Marker

Urinalysis/Urine Chemistry

Commonly Performed POC Tests

Multiplex POCT (xPOCT)

Significance of CLIA in the United States

International Market Size

Global Market Revenues

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAAM

Presence of Manufacturers in the Worldwide Market

Competitor Market Share

Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing

Blood Chemistry Parameters

Electrolytes

CLIA Quality Control Requirements for Blood Gas Analysis

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Cardiac Marker Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Cholesterol Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Glucose Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Infectious Disease Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Hemoglobin/Hemostasis Testing

Hematology and Hemostasis

Hemostasis (Coagulation)

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Tumor Marker Testing

Fecal and Gastric Occult Blood

Bladder Tumor Antigen Test

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Urine Chemistry Testing

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Other POC Tests

Vaginal pH Tests

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Tests

Male Reproductive Tests

Menopause

Dry Eye

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Chapter 3 The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices (HLC051H)

Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Report Summary

Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Geographic Segments

Application Segments

Device and Equipment Segments

End-User Segments

Detailed Market Analysis

Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgery

Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery

Minimally Invasive Urological Surgery

Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Surgery

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery

Minimally Invasive Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic surgery

Market by Type of Device and Equipment

Industry Structure

Competition and Market Shares

Monitoring/Visualization Equipment

Robotics/Computer-Assisted Surgery

Electrosurgical Equipment

Surgical Instruments

Surgical Devices

The Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Long-Term Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Equipment

Chapter 4 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration: Technologies and Global Markets (HLC101D)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Source of Information and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Report Summary

Market Overview

Progress and Promises for Tissue-Engineering Industry

Body Parts That Can be Replaced by Tissue Engineering

Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration

Effects of Nanotechnology on Stem Cell Behavior for Tissue Regeneration

Nanotechnology in Tissue Regeneration Applications

Gene Therapies: The Future of Tissue Engineering

Progress

Prospects

Stem Cell Technologies Boon to Tissue Engineering

Market Breakdown by Segment

Therapeutic Products

Cell Therapy

Tissue Vascularization

Cell Culturing

Small Molecules and Biologics

Tissue Engineering

Gene Therapy

Market Breakdown by Material

Synthetic Materials

Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers

Scaffolds: Medical Poly Lactic Acid

Artificial Vascular Graft Materials

Hydrogel Technology

Biologically Derived Materials

Collagen

Xenogenic Tissue

Genetically Engineered Materials

Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Peripheral Vascular Disease Applications

Coronary Artery Disease

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Orthopedics

Bone Repair and Replacement

Cartilage and Connective Tissue Damage

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Other European Countries

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Cartilage and Bone Tissue-Engineering Products

Cardiovascular Disease Products

Central Nervous System-Related Injuries and Diseases

Chapter 5 Antihypertensives: Global Markets to 2023 (HLC159A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Report Summary

Market and Technology Background

Hypertension

Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis

Classification

Prevalence of Hypertension

Antihypertensive Drugs

Commonly Prescribed Antihypertensive Drugs

Side Effects of Antihypertensive Drugs

Contraindications of Major Antihypertensive Drugs

Resistant Hypertension

Market Breakdown by Drug Class

Global Antihypertensive Drug Market

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Beta Blockers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Calcium Channel Blockers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Diuretics

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Combination Drug

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Global Market for Antihypertensives by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets (HLC176C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Report Summary

Market Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals

Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals

Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiotherapy

Ionizing Radiation

Non-ionizing Radiation

Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy

The Discovery Period: 1890s

Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940

Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996

Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present

Market Potential

Regulatory Outlook

United States

Canada

Australia

India

European Union

Investment Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy

Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals

Segmentation by Production Method

Segmentation by Technology

Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application

Geographic Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type

Radiotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method

Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)

Working of Particle Accelerators

Nuclear Reactors

Radionuclide Generators

Production of Radioisotopes Through Radionuclides

Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology

External Radiotherapy Market by Technology

Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy

Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Tomotherapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Radiotherapy by Technology

Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology

Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters

Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation

Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation

Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)

Internal Radiation Therapy

Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy

Geographic Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Industry Structure

Raw Material Procurement

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturing/Development Process

Distributors

End Users

New Development and Current Situation

Current Market Scenario

Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies

Chapter 7 Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023 (HLC214A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Report Summary

Key Findings

Market Overview

The U.S.

Canada

Japan

Germany

France

Italy

The UK

Brazil

Other Countries - China , India and Spain

Market Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis, by Treatment Intervention

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Medical Device Interventions-Dialysis

Analysis of Medical Device Intervention, by Product

Analysis of Medical Device Intervention/Dialysis Market, by End User

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

RoW

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

Chapter 8 Hospital Supplies: Global Markets to 2023 (HLC220A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Report Summary

Market Definitions

Hospital Supplies

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Operating Room Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Syringes and Needles

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Operating Room Equipment

Operating Room Lights

Operating Room Tables

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Syringes and Needles

Syringe Alternatives

Syringe Innovations

Warnings Against Reusing Plastic Syringes

Needlestick Safety

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Steam Bulk and Tabletop Sterilizers

Ethylene Oxide Sterilizer

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Patient Examination Devices

Thermometers

Stethoscopes

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Other Hospital Supplies

Market Size and Forecast

Market Breakdown by End User

Market Size and Forecast

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 9 Blood Screening and Typing: Global Markets (HLC224A)

Introduction

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Report Summary

Key Findings

Market Definition

Blood Screening

Blood Grouping and Typing

Market Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis, by Technology

Immunoassay

Market Size and Forecast

Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

Market Size and Forecast

Immunohematology (Blood Typing) Techniques

Manual Typing Methods

Automated Blood Typing

Market Size and Forecast

Microbial Techniques

Blood Stream Infections

Blood Cell Culture and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

BioMerieux's VITEK 2 System

Becton, Dickinson and Company's BD Phoenix Identification and Susceptibility Testing System

Market Size and Forecast

Niche Emerging Technologies

DNA Sequencing

Microarray

Market Size and Forecast

Segment Analysis, by End User

Reference Laboratories

Standalone Blood Banks

Hospitals

Segment Analysis, by Blood Type

Donor Blood

Patient Blood

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis in the Nucleic Acid Test Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Immunoassay Tests Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Immunohematology Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Microbiology Segment

