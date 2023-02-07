The Global Non-destructive Testing Software Market to Witness Growth with Improved Safety Requirements

The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026, registering expansion at a CAGR of 11.1%

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved safety requirements across industries will drive the non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market, inflating the demand for integrated software, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global NDT software industry. As NDT software sales are predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries, the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy will augment growth prospects. The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026 from $503.8 million in 2021, registering expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

"Industry 4.0 technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), will enhance existing NDT techniques, paving the way for non-destructive evaluation (NDE) 4.0," said Ram Ravi, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, the need for more reliable and accurate inspection data will drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies."

Ravi added: "Perpetual licensing has been the predominant business model for software in the NDT sector. Additionally, the emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to drive interest in newer business models, encouraging NDT vendors to offer software as a subscription."

The growing landscape of the NDT software market encourages its market participants to focus on:

Strengthening their software offering by integrating AI/ML and providing enhanced value to customers.

and providing enhanced value to customers. Offering software that is simple and easy to use for customers and that easily integrates with existing systems .

. Developing their robotic inspection solutions in-house or partnering with or acquiring companies offering these products.

companies offering these products. Providing a closed-loop architecture that facilitates data collection and processing for manufacturing to assist organizations in making more informed decisions.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Software Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Measurement & Instrumentation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

