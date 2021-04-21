The Global Output Management Software Market is Expected to Grow by $ 9.29 Bn, Progressing at a CAGR of Almost 3% During the Forecast Period | Technavio

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The growing need to minimize the operational costs in IT departments is a major factor driving the growth of the output management software market. The flexibility of the IT department can be enhanced by the output management software as it helps the team to take timely decisions. Reduced costs and better end-user efficiency can be obtained by the IT department by implementing decisions instantly. Furthermore, the output management software also makes it convenient to extend the network of the printer with the expansion of the workplaces. Moreover, services like pull printing, mobile printing, and auditing functions are offered by the software and it also eliminates the need for additional printing devices. Printing options in the system landscape can be discarded with the help of output management software which also helps in managing printers from one central location. These advantages of deploying output management software will eventually drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for output management software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The output management software market growth in APAC over the forecast period can be attributed to the growth in the BFSI sector, the increasing use of output management software to digitize the workflow and to abide by the required regulatory compliances, and the rising number of SMEs that are employing output management systems.

The output management software market is segmented by end-user (BFSI sector, healthcare sector, manufacturing sector, and other sectors) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

In the BFSI sector output management software is used for document scanning and management, optical character recognition (OCR), and forms processing solutions. The software helps to achieve better security, reduction in cost, and improved traceability. With the reduction in paper consumption, BFSI can also attain a better green footprint. These advantages are expected to boost the adoption of output management software in the BFSI sector in the coming years.

The output management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Increased use in the healthcare industry

Higher efficiency for IT department

Reduction in total cost of printer ownership

Market Challenges

Growing concerns over data security

Software compatibility and interoperability

Challenges associated with switching

Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Kofax Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Rochester Software Associates Inc.

