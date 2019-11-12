The Global Pest Control Services Market to Reach Revenues of Over $30 Billion During by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Pest Control Services Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The industry is highly competitive across all the regions, as it is characterized by a larger number of vendors in the unorganized and organized sector. For instance, in India , nearly 60% of the market is represented by the unorganized sector. The industrial sector is the most important client account in APAC, as the growth of free-trade zones and other industrial clusters is on the rise, especially in China . The industrial contracts, on an average, range between a period of three to five years. Hence, it serves as a regular income source for the vendors The use of professional pest control services in the commercial sector is high as it largely outsources pest control activities. One of the challenges in the industrial sector is the use of in-house facility managers to control pest menace. The major revenue currently comes through AMCs (AMC costs are lower in the second and third year than the first year). With the high retention ratio observed in the pest control industry, the major focus of the vendors currently lies in acquiring new customers and having an AMC with the customers. The supply chain for the vendors of pest control is devoid of any major disruptions. Hence, their margins are not impacted to a large extent. Extended summers also add to the pest population in Europe , while other regions also face climatic uncertainty leading to VBDs or growth in the number of rodents and insects. The regulations vary across the globe and are major limiting factors for scaling operations for small-and-medium enterprises

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product types, applications, control types, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 12 other vendors.

Pest Control Services Market – Segmentation

The demand for general pest control services is higher in several geographies than termite control services. Factors such as the growth of viral diseases, improvement in living standards, and the growth of the population are driving demand for termite control services.

The regulations with respect to the use of mechanical or physical devices are less complex, which encourages vendors to prefer these methods.

The demand for mosquito eradication, termite extermination, and rodent control solutions is high in the residential sector.

Market Segmentation by Pest Type

General Pest Control

Termite Control

Market Segmentation by Method Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Other Pest Control Methods

Market Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Pest Control Services Market – Dynamics

Many integrated vector management methods are used across the world in preventing mosquito borne VBDs. Mechanical, biological, and chemical control methods are put to use to control the diseases spread. The need for pest control has increased significantly in APAC, as many of the countries lack in maintaining a hygienic environment. Many of the DIY products have been successful in controlling the diseases. However, the emergence of newer diseases at frequent intervals, has necessitated strong structural ecosystems with skilled procedural knowledge, suitable gear and adequate funds. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global pest control services market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Construction Sector

Increased Pesticide Resistance

Pest Insurance Coverage

Pest Control Services Market –Geography

Over the years, the demand for pest control services in North America has been increasing across application categories. Professional pest control services are more preferred than using DIY products. North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, as the pest-free environment is accorded high priority across application areas. The rise in the construction of commercial spaces within hospitality sector, airports, and industrial clusters, has tremendously contributed to the growth of the APAC pest control market. The European region is characterized by a high level of competition driven by inorganic growth strategies adopted by major vendors to leverage their best practices and gain profits.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Italy



Germany



France



UK



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

MEA

Turkey



South Africa



Egypt



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Anticimex

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial

Rollins

Terminix

Truly Nolen

Massey Services Inc.

Other vendors include - Dodson Pest Control, Lindsey Pest Services, Cook's Pest Control, Clark Pest Control, Florida Pest Control, Arrow Exterminators, Hulett Environmental Services, Rose Pest Solutions, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control, and Eastern Termite & Pest Control.

