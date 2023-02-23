The Global Prebiotic Association Accelerates Expansion, Welcomes Five New Members

Global organization focused on prebiotics expands reach worldwide

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the only global trade association serving as a resource for prebiotic education, insights, and awareness building, is pleased to announce the addition of five new members. Gnosis by Lesaffre (France) and Finzelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) join GPA at the Member level and ASR Group (USA), ProDigest (Belgium) and Roquette (France) join GPA as Associate Members. Prebiotics play an important role in the human microbiome. GPA defines a prebiotic as a product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit. It also defines a prebiotic effect as a health or performance benefit that arises from alteration of the composition and/or activity of the microbiota, as a direct or indirect result of the utilization of a specific and well defined product or ingredient by microorganisms.

"With a global mission, GPA's efforts on behalf of the prebiotic industry are increasingly resonating internationally as reflected by our new members," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Since our inception five years ago, we have continued to focus on stewarding this important category. All of our initiatives, each and every one, support building the market for prebiotics, raising awareness, and protecting the category."

Under the leadership of GPA's Board, comprised of representatives from AIDP, ADM/Deerland, Clasado and Univar Solutions, GPA's strategic focus is to:

Raise awareness and education of the benefits and science supporting prebiotics.

Ensure emerging prebiotic science is vetted and presented and work with government groups, the healthcare community and industry to ensure that prebiotics as a category, take their rightful place in life stage nutrition, dietary supplementation, medical foods and beyond.

Augment and gain support globally for an effective, appropriate definition for the term prebiotic and for prebiotic activity.

Embrace relationships with a broader range of associations, academia, and media.

GPA's 2023 core initiatives surround product quality with its new Prebiotic Verified initiative, regulatory strategy, education and awareness building. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers, and service companies. The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) is the only global trade association focused on prebiotics and their applications and science.

