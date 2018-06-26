NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Simple & Peripheral Elements, Apparatus & Plants, Work Equipment), By Workflow, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445407



The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Low cost associated with operations and construction is recognized as the key factor stimulating the sales of and demand for disposable products. Single-use solutions have made significant inroads at various biomanufacturing stages as a reliable and cost-effective alternative. In addition, integration of single-use technology (SUTs) in continuous bioprocess engineering is anticipated to fuel the usage of disposables.



Rising pressure to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to significantly impact the adoption of SUTs within the bioprocessing industry.Hence, this space is also expected to be benefitted by the rapid growth of biologics.



Moreover, SUT helps in enhancing operational capacity, which in turn, prompts biopharmaceutical companies to adopt disposable equipment.



Growing popularity of contract services for bioproduction has played a major role in reshaping the SUT's landscape. Furthermore, understanding the advantages of disposable biomanufacturing equipment, firms have been investing in breakthrough innovations and incremental changes to augment the scope of disposables.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By product, simple and peripheral elements dominated the market as a result of wide usage in upstream biopharmaceutical production

• The apparatus and plants segment is expected to grow at a lucrative pace primarily due to enormous investments in the development of single-use bioreactors (SUBs) and filtration systems

• By workflow, the upstream segment is fueled by successful implementation of single-use systems (SUSs) in upstream processing as well as continuous introduction of new products to simplify these processes

• On the basis of end use, biopharmaceutical manufacturers dominated the market, with CMOs & CROs accounting for a majority of the share. This is majorly due to continuous expansion of single-use manufacturing facilities by CMOs

• North America dominates the global market as a result of presence of a substantial number biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to continuous expansion of contract manufacturers

• Key players include Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, and Lonza. Firms are engaged in replacing traditional bioprocessing product lines with new SUTs products.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445407



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-single-use-bioprocessing-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-26-89-billion-by-2025--300672470.html