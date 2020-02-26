The Global Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market to Reach Revenues of around $8 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The rise in electric vehicle sales have led to an increasing demand of li-ion batteries. As the li-ion technology becomes a prevalent name, the demand for stationary li-ion batteries is expected to rise for energy storage systems in residential and commercial segments. The market is expected to witness 2x revenue growth from 2019 to 2025. At the macro level, the growth of li-ion storage technology and solutions is driven by increasing adoption of photovoltaics and solar energy products in residential and commercial spaces. The commercial end-users will account for incremental revenue of over $3 billion , growing at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Over 95 GWh of li-ion batteries are expected to be used in electric vehicles by 2025 and an estimated 26 GWh can be repurposed and used in stationary storage. Over 50% of the installers of residential solar energy systems mentioned that their customers have asked for Tesla Powerwall, but only 12% were able to satisfy these requests as there was a shortage of Powerwall in the US market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market – Segmentation

The demand for Li-ion batteries in grids and PV systems is expected to increase due to the installation of large-scale solar and wind power plants to meet the growing demand for clean and energy-efficient storage systems.

Government agencies in developed economies are pushing the residential sector to become self-sustained as well as achieve zero-energy targets. Hence, the demand for PV systems is expected to witness significant growth.

The APAC region is expected to lead the application of such batteries in grid and PV systems because they have a significant number of installed capacities for renewable energy generation. Li-ion-based UPS systems are increasingly replacing VRLA battery systems.

Market Segmentation by End-user

Commercial

Grid and PV Systems



Telecom



UPS Systems



Others

Residential

PV Systems



Power Backup

Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market – Dynamics

As non-renewable energy resources are fast depleting, the cost related to power generation is increasing significantly. Therefore, solar energy turns out to be the most convenient renewable energy source for small or medium-level energy consumers. Though, any conventional type of battery serves for energy storage, li-ion batteries are gaining traction on grounds of being efficient and friendlier to environment. Aesthetics and the space required to install energy storage systems around the non-conventional energy plants play an important role. This factor has been a major driver for the adoption of li-ion battery systems to store the electricity generated for consumption or grid connection. The first-generation ESS systems were huge and bulky and could only be installed outskirts and far from power plants. However, the current systems have become sophisticated with high-efficiency ratings. The increasing number of operational and under-construction solar and wind power projects lays the foundation for growing adoption for large-scale energy storage projects.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising PV Installation in Residential and Commercial Segment

Increasing Number of Smart and Self-sustained Buildings

Advent of Fourth Industrial Revolution

Rising Adoption in Data Center UPS Systems

Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market – Geography

In Europe, governments aim to increase the share of renewable energy and all new buildings in the EU required to meet nearly-zero energy buildings standard by utilizing Lithium-ion based battery systems. Institutions and industries in Europe are expected to adopt eco-friendly technologies to reduce the risk of environmental pollution, which is likely to boost the demand for Li-ion batteries. The European region is expected to increasingly install solar energy systems for residential applications, which is expected to drive the demand for Li-ion batteries for energy storage in residential buildings. The use of Li-ion batteries in grid and photovoltaics (PV) systems due to the robust grid infrastructure are expected to provide further growth opportunities in the European commercial segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Nordic

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Chile

MEA

GCC



South Africa

Major Vendors

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

BYD

Kokam

Panasonic

Other vendors include - Leclanche, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa, PowerTech Systems, CATL, Sonnen, Stem, Toshiba, Saft, Electrovaya, BMZ, AXITEC Energy, Pylon, ACME, ABB, Tesla, Alfen.

