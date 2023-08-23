The Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market is Predicted to Reach USD 21.8 Billion by 2028 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Stem Cell Lines), Application (Research, Clinical, Cell Tissue & Banking), End User, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stem Cell Manufacturing Market on Track for Significant Growth

A recent market analysis forecasts that the global stem cell manufacturing market is set to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 21.8 billion by 2028, experiencing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and the surge in regulatory approvals for stem cell therapies, which are expected to fuel market expansion.

Key Drivers and Growth Factors

The stem cell manufacturing market is poised for expansion, primarily driven by two key factors:

Prevalence of Genetic Diseases: The rising incidence of genetic diseases is acting as a catalyst for market growth. As genetic disorders become more prevalent, the demand for advanced stem cell therapies for their treatment and management is witnessing a surge. Regulatory Approvals: Increasing regulatory approvals for stem cell therapies are further propelling market growth. These approvals signify the growing recognition of stem cell therapies as a viable and effective treatment option, fostering increased adoption.

Challenges to Consider

While the stem cell manufacturing market is on a growth trajectory, it is not without its challenges:

High Research and Manufacturing Costs: The market is hindered by the high costs associated with research and manufacturing. These costs can potentially restrain market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation and Insights

The stem cell manufacturing market has been segmented based on various factors, including products, applications, end-users, and regions:

Products: The consumables segment leads the market, fueled by rising demand for stem cell-based research, government funding and initiatives, and increasing collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Applications: Research applications dominate the market due to a focus on stem cell cytology & pathophysiology research, heightened awareness of stem cell therapeutic potential, public-private funding, and technological advancements.

Regions: North America holds the largest market share, attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry, advanced infrastructure, research institutions, and a robust ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs in stem cell research. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to a demand for personalized medicine and advancements in stem cell therapies.

Prominent Players and Key Insights

The market report highlights key players shaping the stem cell manufacturing landscape. Notable players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Danaher Corporation, and Sartorius Ag, among others. The report offers premium insights into growing investments in stem cell-based research, the dominance of consumables, and the significant potential for growth in pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Future Prospects

With growing investments, increasing awareness of stem cell therapeutic potential, and ongoing technological advancements, the stem cell manufacturing market is well-positioned for significant growth. While challenges related to costs exist, the supportive regulatory framework and government initiatives are expected to drive the industry forward. As stem cell research continues to evolve, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing medical science and healthcare solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3 % Regions Covered Global

