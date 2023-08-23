The Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market is Predicted to Reach USD 21.8 Billion by 2028 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Stem Cell Lines), Application (Research, Clinical, Cell Tissue & Banking), End User, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Stem Cell Manufacturing Market on Track for Significant Growth

A recent market analysis forecasts that the global stem cell manufacturing market is set to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 21.8 billion by 2028, experiencing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and the surge in regulatory approvals for stem cell therapies, which are expected to fuel market expansion.

Key Drivers and Growth Factors

The stem cell manufacturing market is poised for expansion, primarily driven by two key factors:

  1. Prevalence of Genetic Diseases: The rising incidence of genetic diseases is acting as a catalyst for market growth. As genetic disorders become more prevalent, the demand for advanced stem cell therapies for their treatment and management is witnessing a surge.
  2. Regulatory Approvals: Increasing regulatory approvals for stem cell therapies are further propelling market growth. These approvals signify the growing recognition of stem cell therapies as a viable and effective treatment option, fostering increased adoption.

Challenges to Consider

While the stem cell manufacturing market is on a growth trajectory, it is not without its challenges:

High Research and Manufacturing Costs: The market is hindered by the high costs associated with research and manufacturing. These costs can potentially restrain market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation and Insights

The stem cell manufacturing market has been segmented based on various factors, including products, applications, end-users, and regions:

Products: The consumables segment leads the market, fueled by rising demand for stem cell-based research, government funding and initiatives, and increasing collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Applications: Research applications dominate the market due to a focus on stem cell cytology & pathophysiology research, heightened awareness of stem cell therapeutic potential, public-private funding, and technological advancements.

Regions: North America holds the largest market share, attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry, advanced infrastructure, research institutions, and a robust ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs in stem cell research. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to a demand for personalized medicine and advancements in stem cell therapies.

Prominent Players and Key Insights

The market report highlights key players shaping the stem cell manufacturing landscape. Notable players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Danaher Corporation, and Sartorius Ag, among others. The report offers premium insights into growing investments in stem cell-based research, the dominance of consumables, and the significant potential for growth in pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Future Prospects

With growing investments, increasing awareness of stem cell therapeutic potential, and ongoing technological advancements, the stem cell manufacturing market is well-positioned for significant growth. While challenges related to costs exist, the supportive regulatory framework and government initiatives are expected to drive the industry forward. As stem cell research continues to evolve, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing medical science and healthcare solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

300

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$12.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$21.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyq3gc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global SNP Genotyping Market: China Emerges as Key Growth Driver with 18.1% CAGR

The Worldwide Pregnancy Care Products Market is Projected to Reach $39.6 Million by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.