The Goeun Cultural Foundation Honors Photographer Ralph Gibson with Namesake Photography Museum

The Ralph Gibson Museum of Photography opened this October in Busan, Korea with a prolific retrospective of the world-renowned photographer's masterworks.

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery Boston is proud to announce the opening of the Gibson | Goeun Museum of Photography, honoring American photographer and Leica Hall of Fame Inductee, Ralph Gibson.

The Gibson | Goeun Museum of Photography is the world's first museum entirely dedicated to the life work of Ralph Gibson, boasting a collection of over 1,000 photographs. A comprehensive look at Gibson's life, process, and work, the museum will hold items such as Leica cameras and lenses, personal photos, letters, published works, books, and musical instruments.

"Since master photographer Ralph Gibson's first exhibition at the Goeun Museum of Photography which brought considerable attention in Korea, the link between the Goeun Foundation and Ralph Gibson was further strengthened via a medium of France," states HyungSoo Kim, Chairman of the Goeun Foundation. Hyungsoo Kim and Ralph Gibson were both awarded the French Legion of Honor and the chairman has worked as an honorary counsel of France in Korea.

"The Gibson/ Goeun Museum provides me with an opportunity to function as a bridge between Western and Eastern photographic vision," remarks Ralph Gibson. "We come full circle from the point of departure with the opening of this cultural institution, celebrating the way we see and interpret the language of light."

The opening exhibits are The Black Trilogy, open through March 31st, 2023 and Salon Littéraire, open through December 31st, 2022. The first exhibition, The Black Trilogy, showcases Gibson's most acclaimed style with over 120 black and white gelatin silver prints. Distinguished for his daring subject matter and technical mastery, his images value positive and negative space equally. The second exhibition, Salon Littéraire, is shown in conjunction with the release of his newest publication, Salon Littéraire 1971-2022. This collection brings into question cultural influences reflected in Gibson's art, beginning with his first trip to France in 1971.

Born in Hollywood in 1939, Gibson began his photographic career in the military at age seventeen. Growing up, his father worked alongside director Alfred Hitchcock, exposing him at a young age to the visual complexities of film and photography. Ralph Gibson has exhibited and taught lectures worldwide, founded Lustrum Press, received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, and was awarded the Leica Medal of Excellence. Gibson won the first-ever Leica Picture of the Year award in 2021, using the Leica M11. Through this award, there were 50 limited edition prints distributed, available for purchase exclusively through Leica Galleries.

