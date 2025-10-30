Timelessly elegant Leica accessories combining craftsmanship with design

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG is expanding its Leica Brand collection by adding timelessly elegant accessories, which combine traditional craftsmanship with iconic design. The Leica Small Leather Goods collection for Leica and photography aficionados comprises nine unique leather products that focus on the essentials. Made with premium materials, each accessory in the Leica Small Leather Goods collection – from timeless everyday items to elegant travel accessories – embodies the values that have characterized the company for generations: meticulous craftsmanship refined to the most minute detail, uncompromising quality, and utmost precision during manufacturing. All accessories are crafted from black cowhide, made in Europe, and imprinted with the Leica Wetzlar logo.

The Leica Small Leather Goods collection is now available in Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store and includes the following products:

Leica Film Roll Holder

The Leica Film Roll Holder is made for analog photography enthusiasts and offers space for two rolls of film, three SD cards, and a rechargeable battery. The retail price is $245.00.

Leica Case for AirTag

The AirTag Case is made of a single piece of round leather with an insert for an AirTag, as well as a leather band and a metal ring for attaching the AirTag to a key ring, suitcase, or bag, and is available for a retail price of $170.00.

Leica Luggage Tag

The Leica Luggage Tag featuring an address field can be attached to a suitcase or bag and costs $170.00.

Leica Keyholder

The stylish Leica Keyholder for your key ring is available for a retail price of $150.00.

Leica Cardholder for Magsafe

The Leica Cardholder for MagSafe is a timeless everyday accessory that ensures your most important cards are always at hand – and it can be conveniently attached to a mobile phone. The retail price is $175.00.

Leica Cardholder Horizontal and Leica Cardholder Vertical

The Leica Cardholder Horizontal offers space for six cards and is available for a retail price of $215.00. The larger version, the Leica Cardholder Vertical, holds eight cards and is available for a retail price of $235.00.

Leica Wallet

The Leica Wallet holds cards, bills, and coins, and is available for a retail price of $320.00.

Leica Tray

The Leica Tray stores keys, mobile phones, and coins, as well as other odds and ends that may find their way into your pockets. At the same time, it serves as a stylish and modern statement piece in any room. The retail price is $215.00.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

