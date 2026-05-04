The Gold Projects Getting Funded All Have One Thing in Common

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityInsider.com Sector Commentary — Gold exploration budgets climbed 11% to $6.15 billion last year, now accounting for half of all global exploration spending [1]. That kind of capital doesn't chase stories; it chases evidence. Central banks made the same bet in Q1 2026, adding 244 tonnes of gold on a net basis even as a handful of sovereign sellers moved the other way [2]. The signal is clear: money is flowing toward geological proof, not promotional noise, and five companies are running that playbook right now. GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), Fortuna Mining (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV: SLG) (OTCPK: SNLGF), and Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) are each advancing through the kind of independent validation milestones that separate investable gold systems from sector noise.

The World Gold Council's Q1 2026 outlook reinforces why: gold posted a new quarterly average record of $4,873 per ounce, with investment demand now outpacing fabrication for the first time in this cycle[3]. At the same time, emerging market central banks are accelerating strategic gold accumulation, broadening the institutional base under the entire sector[4]. That combination of record pricing and structural sovereign demand is creating a clear validation premium for projects that can show independent technical reviews, environmental baselines, and systematic drill targeting over ones still selling on potential alone.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has received the results of an independent geological review of its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and the findings point to something bigger than the company's initial drilling suggested. An outside specialist consultant examined drill core and data from GoldHaven's inaugural diamond drilling program and confirmed the presence of a large-scale, structurally controlled hydrothermal gold system with clear vectors toward higher-grade mineralization at both of the project's two main target areas.

At the West Target, the review identified higher-grade gold enrichment tied to fold hinge structures, with dense sheeted quartz vein systems hosted in altered rock. Potassic alteration along vein margins suggests a robust hydrothermal system that extends along strike and at depth. Critically, the core of the West Target's roughly 6-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, originally defined by AngloGold Ashanti during earlier exploration, remains largely untested and now stands as a high-priority drill target.

The East Target showed its own promise. The consultant confirmed a shear-hosted mineralized zone carrying zoned sulphide assemblages, specifically chalcopyrite with bornite, which indicates increasing temperature at depth. That mineral zonation provides a direct vector toward potentially stronger copper-gold mineralization below the surface.

"This independent review materially de-risks the project and strengthens our confidence that Copeçal hosts a large-scale mineralized system," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "We are now seeing clear vectors toward stronger mineralization at both the East and West targets, with significant portions of the system still untested."

GoldHaven is now advancing detailed structural modelling and target refinement ahead of a Phase II drill program planned for Q2 2026, designed to test the high-priority structural and geophysical targets identified through this review.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven continues to advance its Magno Project in British Columbia's Cassiar district, where the company has submitted its drill permit application and closed an oversubscribed $2.04 million flow-through financing. The company recently filed a technical report covering the polymetallic system at Magno, which carries silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization across more than 37,200 hectares. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company operating two active project pipelines across North and South America. With drill programs advancing on separate continents, a critical minerals portfolio in Brazil totalling 123,900 hectares, and diversified exposure to both gold and polymetallic systems, the company offers multi-commodity discovery potential at a stage where most juniors remain focused on a single asset.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

In other industry developments:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) announced a first-time Probable Mineral Reserve of 4.9Moz of contained gold at its Arthur Gold Project in Nevada's Beatty Mining District, supporting an initial nine-year mine life with average annual production of approximately 500,000oz. The project carries an estimated AISC of $954/oz and, at a $2,715/oz gold price, delivers an after-tax NPV (5%) of approximately $1.7 billion.

"The Arthur Gold Project is a cornerstone of our strategy to build a world-class, long-life production platform in the US," said Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti. "With average annual production of approximately 500,000oz in its initial phase, with some years projected to be well in excess of that, the project delivers immediate scale in a premier mining jurisdiction. This is just the beginning. With a world class orebody and a disciplined capital approach, we have a clear roadmap to growth and long-term shareholder value."

The pre-feasibility study is expected to be presented to the AngloGold Ashanti Board of Directors for approval to transition to the feasibility study phase in June 2026. Aggressive drilling programmes remain underway to convert additional Mineral Resource, expand the mineralised footprint, and support further technical studies.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reported strong drill results from the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, highlighted by 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters, with bonanza intercepts including 29.8 g/t gold over 2.4 meters within that interval. The results contributed to an updated Southern Arc resource of 6 million tonnes averaging 1.9 g/t gold, containing 367,000 ounces, now the largest single deposit within the growing Diamba Sud project.

"Infill and extension drilling at Southern Arc continues to strengthen the scale and confidence of the deposit, contributing to the updated and expanded updated Mineral Resource of 6 million tonnes averaging 1.9 g/t Au, containing 367,000 gold ounces, making it today the largest single mineral deposit at the growing Diamba Sud Project," said Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration of Fortuna Mining. "Southern Arc remains open at depth and along strike to both the southwest and northeast, with drilling continuing."

Five drill rigs remain active across the project, with step-out drilling planned for Q2 2026 to test depth and strike extensions. Most drilling across the total project area sits at less than 200 meters depth, underscoring the potential for further resource growth.

San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV: SLG) (OTCPK: SNLGF) has announced a significant land expansion at the Cerro Blanco target of its Salvadora property in Chile, adding 2,900 hectares through an option agreement with Mirasol Resources and the acquisition of three contiguous claim blocks.

The Mirasol option covers the 2,000-hectare Rubi Project, while the three additional claim blocks contribute 900 hectares, both on the eastern flank of Salvadora where the Cerro Blanco porphyry target is located. The expansion extends the north-south strike length at Cerro Blanco from approximately 2 kilometres to 6 kilometres, unlocking significant new terrain for geochemical, IP, and geological investigation. San Lorenzo Gold has previously achieved exploration success at Salvadora across the Cerro Blanco, Arco de Oro, and Cabello Muerto targets.

"We are excited to continue our Cerro Blanco exploration efforts 1.7 km north-eastward to the river valley floor where significant alteration is visible," said Terence Walker, VP Exploration of San Lorenzo Gold. "This acreage addition now allows us to continue southward as well where another surface litho-cap feature is present, and we now have 6 km of N/S strike length compared to the 2 km of N/S strike length previously."

Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) has completed a two-year environmental baseline assessment at its Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname, the first such study ever conducted at the project area despite exploration activity dating back to the early 1990s. The study, executed by Caribbean Environmental Risk Solutions across four seasonal campaigns from July 2024 to November 2025, was conducted in accordance with IFC Performance Standards and the Convention on Biological Diversity, producing a dataset acceptable to potential international funding sources.

"Environmental baseline data is one of the longest lead-time items required to advance a project toward development, and completing this work now keeps us well ahead of the curve," said Colin Padget, President & CEO of Founders Metals. "The data collected over these four seasonal campaigns provides us with the evidence base required to design future development plans in a manner that meets international environmental standards."

Founders Metals controls a 102,360-hectare contiguous land package in the Guiana Shield and is backed by strategic partnerships with Gold Fields and B2Gold. The company will continue baseline monitoring at least twice per year while advancing environmental impact assessment and feasibility studies in parallel with its ongoing drill program toward a maiden mineral resource estimate.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

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