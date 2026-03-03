The Gold Rush No One Expected: Miners Scramble as Prices Hit Records

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - Global gold demand topped 5,000 tonnes in 2025, all while the metal was setting 53 all-time price highs, according to the World Gold Council.[1] JP Morgan now forecasts gold reaching $6,300 per ounce by the end of this year, pinning part of the prediction to central bank demand projected to hit 190 tonnes per quarter.[2] Companies advancing exploration and production in this environment include Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), StrikePoint Gold (TSXV: SKP), Hemlo Mining (TSXV: HMMC), Latin Metals (TSXV: LMS), and NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG).

Bank of America has raised its gold target to $6,000 per ounce by spring 2026, citing inflation concerns, elevated debt levels, and intensifying geopolitical risks driving demand for tangible assets.[3] The value of U.S. mineral production rose 5.6% to $112 billion in 2025, driven primarily by precious metals prices, with mineral-reliant industries representing $4.09 trillion in economic value.[4]

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) recently announced the commencement of systematic geological mapping and channel sampling at its Gran Esperanza Project, a highly prospective gold-silver property spanning 44,400 hectares in the Los Menucos District of Río Negro Province, Argentina.

The current program represents the first phase of a comprehensive field campaign designed to better define the epithermal vein system and refine priority exploration targets across the property. Geological crews are conducting property-wide mapping, detailed structural analysis within key mineralized corridors, and systematic channel sampling across exposed quartz veins and alteration zones.

Channel samples are being collected at approximately 50-metre intervals along veins to assess grade distribution and strike continuity. Historical results from the property have returned channel samples of 2.0m at 24.0 g/t Au, 5.0m at 13.1 g/t Au, and 1.3m at 11.5 g/t Au, with rock chip samples grading up to 24.4 g/t Au.

"We are pleased to initiate this important phase of exploration at Gran Esperanza," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose. "This systematic program is designed to generate critical geological and geochemical data that will enhance our understanding of the scale and continuity of mineralization on the Property. Our objective is to methodically advance the Project and establish a strong technical foundation for additional programs including diamond drilling."

Previous exploration at Gran Esperanza included 30 trenches totalling 2,937 metres, 690 channel samples, 1,674 rock samples, and over 10 kilometres of mapped epithermal veins. A December 2025 site visit returned a rock chip sample grading 14.34 g/t Au, further confirming the project's high-grade potential.

The property is located adjacent to a gold project being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project currently under development, highlighting the district's active exploration profile. Year-round accessible and just two kilometres from a highway, Gran Esperanza offers favourable infrastructure for advancing exploration .

In other industry developments:

StrikePoint Gold (TSXV: SKP) recently commenced its initial 2026 drill program at the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The program will include approximately 30 reverse circulation holes totalling an estimated 3,650 metres, with the goal of delivering a maiden resource estimate by Q3 2026.

"We acquired the Hercules Gold Project in August 2024 for CAD $250,000, and immediately demonstrated its sizable potential following the completion of our inaugural National Instrument 43-101 Exploration Target," said Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint Gold. "As we launch on this drill program, we have the confidence of a strong, predictive geological model of controls on mineralization."

The company recently consolidated the southern portion of the property, gaining control over the past-producing Como District. Historical surface sampling in that area returned gold values of up to 166.62 g/t Au, adding further upside to the exploration program.

Hemlo Mining (TSXV: HMMC), a new Canadian mid-tier gold producer, recently reported 2025 production of 143,458 ounces of gold at its Hemlo Gold Mine near Marathon, Ontario. December alone delivered 20,192 ounces, representing the highest annual production from the Hemlo camp in four years.

The company is transitioning to an owner-operator mining model with a structured Action Plan targeting progressive production ramp-up through 2026 to 2028. Improvements in material handling, ventilation, and mine sequencing are designed to fully leverage existing hoisting capacity of 7,100 tonnes per day and milling capacity of 10,000 tonnes per day.

Latin Metals (TSXV: LMS) recently reported that drilling commenced at its Cerro Bayo Gold-Silver Project in Argentina's Deseado Massif, one of the country's most prolific precious-metal districts. The Phase One program comprises 22 diamond drill holes totalling 1,500 metres, testing 15 priority targets identified through geochemical sampling and IP geophysical surveys.

"The commencement of drilling at Cerro Bayo marks an important milestone for Latin Metals and demonstrates continued execution of our prospect generator model," said Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals. "With drilling now underway and fully funded by our partner, shareholders gain exposure to discovery potential without dilution."

Cerro Bayo is being advanced under an option agreement with Daura Gold, which can earn up to an 80% interest through staged cash payments and exploration expenditures. All drilling activities are fully funded by the partner, consistent with the company's capital-efficient prospect generator strategy.

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG) recently provided additional drill results from its up-to-25,000-metre program at the Goliath Gold Complex in Ontario, including 9.30 g/t gold over 11.0 metres at the Goldlund Deposit. The infill program is designed to expand open pit mineral resources in Zone 4 mineralization.

"These additional drill results from the infill drill program at Goldlund demonstrate a strong tenor of gold mineralization at deeper levels of a planned open pit for the Goldlund Deposit and strengthen our belief that mineralization does have strong continuity at depth," said Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold Mining.

Mineralization at Goldlund remains open along strike and at depth, providing opportunity for follow-up targets and potential resource expansion. The company is also gathering data to test continuity of high-grade mineralization at depths consistent with underground mining.

