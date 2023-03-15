THE GOODYEAR POWERLOAD TIRE LINE WILL DRIVE PRODUCTIVITY AND EFFICIENCY WHEREVER IT'S PUT TO WORK

Goodyear Powerload delivers durability and traction for hardworking compact wheel loaders and graders to get the job done

AKRON, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announces the arrival of the productivity-minded Powerload® lineup to the North America construction, loading, logistics support and landscaping markets. In today's competitive environment, customers are looking for efficiency, durability and sustainability, and Goodyear innovation and tire technology deliver!

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announces the arrival of the Powerload lineup to the North America construction, loading, logistics support and landscaping markets. The new Powerload lineup has advanced features and technologies specifically designed for the needs of compact wheel loaders and graders regardless of the job or underfoot conditions.

"The Powerload lineup lends versatility and toughness to any application thanks to the specially designed features and innovative technologies incorporated in the new lineup," said Loic Ravasio, general manager, Goodyear Global & Americas OTR. "Without a doubt, Powerload will help drive productivity and efficiency wherever it's put to work."

Powerload is currently available in the 365/80R20, 365/70R18, 405/70R18 and 405/70R20 sizes and comes ready to work. Additional sizes expected in late 2023. Powerload features include:

Smooth Guard Technology® supporting improved cut resistance and casing production in the shoulder and sidewall.

supporting improved cut resistance and casing production in the shoulder and sidewall. Non-directional tread design provides superb forward and lateral traction and self-cleaning properties for continued operation in tough conditions.

provides superb forward and lateral traction and self-cleaning properties for continued operation in tough conditions. Deep shoulder tread depth supports increased mileage and lower cost-per-hour.

supports increased mileage and lower cost-per-hour. Reinforced sidewall construction increases stability and maneuverability while reducing bucket sway in loading operations.

increases stability and maneuverability while reducing bucket sway in loading operations. Flange cover protection and incorporated pry bar notch help avoid penetration of soil or foreign objects in between rim and tire while making tire mounting and dismounting easier.

and incorporated help avoid penetration of soil or foreign objects in between rim and tire while making tire mounting and dismounting easier. Electric drive ready means Powerload is suitable for conventional diesel vehicles as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Powerload lineup is part of Goodyear's OTR Total Mobility platform that includes trusted products, reliable services and complete tire management tools. For more information on the Powerload line and the rest of Goodyear's OTR offerings, visit www.GoodyearOTR.com.

This new innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

