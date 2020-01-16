The Grand Hotel Birmingham set to open in summer 2020

The luxury hotel, a Grade II* listed building, will be home to 185 spacious rooms and suites, retaining the building's mix of French Renaissance, Victorian and Art Deco features and paying homage to its illustrious history. Original character features throughout the property have been painstakingly restored, including the stone façade, historic ceilings, mosaic tiled floors and grand staircase.

The centrepiece Grosvenor ballroom, one of the most remarkable historic ballrooms in the United Kingdom, will be the jewel in the hotel's crown and is sure to become Birmingham's premier event space for all occasions. The restoration also includes new penthouse suites with spectacular views across St Phillip's Cathedral and the city beyond; a sunken rooftop garden terrace - set to become one of the city's best kept secret destinations; two new bars and a destination restaurant, a gymnasium, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, collaboration areas, and event spaces.

Set in a vibrant city-centre location, surrounded by restaurants, bars and other cultural attractions, the much-anticipated hotel will set a new bar for luxury accommodation in Birmingham, offering high-end service and surroundings tailored for the needs of today's modern traveller. Interior design by world-renowned Robert Angell Design International will reflect the passion and spirit of Birmingham, whilst paying homage to the building's stunning original features and history. The hotel has enjoyed an illustrious past, having played host to a long list of royalty and famous names including King George VI, Malcolm X, Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill and James Cagney.

Cody Bradshaw, Managing Director, Head of International Hotels at Starwood Capital Group, commented: "We're proud to be working with Hortons' Estate, whose founder, Isaac Horton, originally built the hotel in the 1870s, on a shared vision to create one of the most prestigious hotels in the UK. The restoration of this stunning grande dame building is another milestone in what is an exciting period of transformation for this vibrant city. We look forward to providing visitors to Birmingham – and locals alike with a truly one-of-a-kind destination that celebrates the splendour of this landmark building but with a 21st-century luxury experience."

