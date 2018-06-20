The Great Food Truck Race Takes On The Wild West In Return Of Summer Primetime Series

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8179953-food-network-the-great-food-truck-race-2018/

"Every summer, our viewers look forward to hitting the highway for a scenic road trip with a brand-new roster of food trucks," said Courtney White, Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. "These teams bring their food and business A-game to the race, but only one will cross the finish line $50,000 closer to achieving their dreams."

This season's competitors are: Buns N' Thighs – Chicago, Illinois (Marla Nones, Victoria Elena Nones, Ian M. Sherwin); Chops' Shop – Pearland, Texas (Sonia Buckelew, Bryan Soliz, Sandra Soliz); Heroes on a Half Shell – Frederick, Maryland (Clinton Sheron, Danni Sheron, Donna Sheron); Just Wing It – New York, New York (Steven Crowley, Kevin Pettice, Sharon Shvarzman); Mobile Moo Shu – Detroit, Michigan (Michelle Gautier, Chelsea Smith, Marley Vanderbrook); New England Grill – Newport, Rhode Island (Kevin Des Chenes, Christine Hurley, Ed Gallagher) and Sassy Soul – Silver Spring, Maryland and Washington D.C. (Lauren Carson, Paris Henry, Parris Jewel).

In the season premiere, the race kicks off at a cattle ranch outside of Los Angeles, where the teams must hand squeeze orange juice to get the keys to their truck. Later, each team has to create a dish with cuts of beef won in an auction and add it to their menu. Upcoming episodes feature an ultimate shrimp dish challenge in Las Vegas; battle of the beverages in Phoenix; a visit to the historic Territory Prison in Yuma; a date-themed competition in Coachella Valley and a Mexican-flavored return to Los Angeles for the finale where the last truck standing wins $50,000.

