The Great Give-Back: Green River Wind Farm Makes First Annual Donation to Local Community Fund

The Green River Community Fund is one of eleven charitable funds initially established by National Grid Renewables, whose foundation as a farmer-friendly, community-focused business includes a commitment to giving back to the communities that host its renewable energy projects. The total estimated charitable commitment for the Green River Community Fund is approximately $775,000.

In addition to the community fund benefits, Green River Wind Farm is positively impacting the local and state economies through job and tax revenue creation. The project employed approximately 200 construction workers at its construction peak and created 10 new full-time jobs at its Operations & Maintenance building located in Deer Grove, Illinois. Additionally, the project is anticipated to provide millions in new tax revenue, as well as landowner income in the form of land lease payments throughout operations.

The Green River Community Fund donations will be leveraged to serve local community members in the cities and towns connected to the local project. A board of directors comprised of local residents and Green River Wind Farm landowners will oversee the grant application and disbursement process.

"These funds will help improve our communities within the area of the Green River Wind Farm Project," said Rick R. Clary, the Green River Community Fund Board President. "It is the Board's hope that we can help some organizations and improve or enhance the quality of life within the area. We are excited to start this process and look forward to many years of helping organizations in need."

Local charitable organizations interested in learning more about the grant application process can contact the Green River Community Fund's Board President, Rick Clary, at [email protected].

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables, part of the competitive, unregulated National Grid Ventures division of National Grid (NYSE: NGG), develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind and battery storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future.

National Grid Renewables has a robust development pipeline of wind, solar and battery storage projects in various stages of development throughout the United States, as well as geographically diverse operational assets across the country. It supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. Please visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com to learn more.

Contact: Lindsay Smith

Director, Marketing & Communications

National Grid Renewables

[email protected]

952-358-5672

SOURCE National Grid Renewables

