The Green Sports Alliance honors Jason Collins as the inaugural winner of the Bill Walton Global Champion Award

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the 2026 Green Sports Alliance Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, the first Bill Walton Global Champion Award was conferred to Jason Collins, thirteen-year veteran of the NBA and pioneer for equality and inclusion.

The award was created to honor the life and legacy of the legendary basketball champion and global citizen, Bill Walton. The award recognizes an extraordinary trailblazer in the sports industry using their voice, platform, and daily actions to drive positive social change.

In 2014, Collins made history as the first openly gay active male athlete in the NBA, MLB, NHL, or NFL. He demonstrated remarkable courage announcing his identity in his Sports Illustrated editorial in April 2013. "I wish I wasn't the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, "I'm different." If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I'm raising my hand."

As Jason continues to receive treatment for Stage 4 glioblastoma, his twin brother, Jarron Collins, himself a decorated NBA player and coach, accepted the award on Jason's behalf.

Though not present, Jason Collins shared, "I'm deeply grateful to the Green Sports Alliance and the Walton family for this honor. Bill didn't just speak about what mattered—he showed up for it. He stood up for people who didn't always have a voice, for the environment, and for anyone facing challenges that others might overlook."

Jarron Collins added, "This is such an honor for my brother, for our family. I told my brother this before I came here: he's the bravest, strongest man I've ever known.

We're all here to make the world a better place. What my brother and Bill stand for–how they do one thing is how they do all things; they attack the world with passion, with compassion, and with resiliency."

Lori Walton, Bill Walton's widow, and a member of the selection committee for the inaugural award, shared her message with the audience through a heartfelt video:

"Bill's unwavering commitment to doing what is right rather than what is popular, makes Jason Collins the perfect inaugural recipient of the Bill Walton Global Champion Award.

On the court, Bill admired Jason's exceptional selflessness and intelligence, qualities that always placed his team's success above his own. Off the court, Jason consistently stepped up when others hesitated, demonstrating remarkable courage and determination.

Jason's and Bill's remarkable ability to face adversity with grace, class, and dignity serves as an inspiration to all of us."

Collins, along with the award's namesake, Bill Walton, has demonstrated support for environmental causes as well, evidenced by their joint participation in the NBA Green Energy All-Star campaign in 2017, a partnership with the National Environmental Education Foundation.

The Bill Walton Global Champion Award will be presented annually at the Green Sports Alliance Summit. The next honoree will be recognized on June 23, 2027, in St. Louis.

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance