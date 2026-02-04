College Football Playoff, NFL, and the University of Miami Collaborated on Coral Restoration of "100 Yards of Hope" Site

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship weekend, the CFP's Playoff Green partnered with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science's Coral Restoration Lab, and the NFL to deliver a lasting environmental impact through a coral restoration effort in South Florida waters.

This collaboration built upon NFL Green's 100 Yards of Hope project from Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. NFL Green is the league's flagship environmental program advancing community greening efforts in major sporting event host cities. Rosenstiel School scientists led reconnaissance dives to revisit the 100 Yards of Hope coral restoration site, which sustained significant damage in 2023 during the region's worst coral bleaching event on record.

"The College Football Playoff was proud to support a project that left a tangible legacy in the Miami community," said Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and sponsorships for the CFP. "Engaging volunteers in coral restoration created a powerful story of environmental stewardship tied to the national championship game."

The project aligned with Playoff Green's "Year of the Ocean" focus, highlighting ocean health, coastal resilience, and marine conservation during the 2026 Championship. In addition to the coral restoration effort, Playoff Green invested in a coastal cleanup with 4Ocean, removing 5,000 pounds of waste from the ocean.

"The NFL is committed to ensuring the impact of our major events extends far beyond the game," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. "By continuing coral restoration efforts at our NFL Green 100 Yards of Hope project from Super Bowl LIV in Miami, we demonstrated how sports can drive meaningful environmental change."

Researchers from the Coral Restoration Lab conducted a comprehensive re-survey of the site, assessing coral survivorship, reef structure, and habitat condition. Findings informed a hands-on Rescue a Reef coral restoration expedition, during which corals were replanted to promote reef resilience and recovery.

"Florida's Coral Reef is a national treasure," said Dalton Hesley, Senior Research Associate in the Coral Restoration Lab. "This collaboration with the CFP's Playoff Green helped turn awareness into action for coral conservation."

Playoff Green partners and volunteers from Green Sports Alliance participated as citizen scientists alongside researchers, demonstrating how major sporting events can support science-based environmental solutions beyond the field.

SOURCE GREEN SPORTS ALLIANCE